The Charlotte women's basketball team came up short in a double-overtime thriller against Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) in Halton Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18.
While celebrating Black History Month and Senior Night, the 49ers put up a fight that extended two extra periods.
Seniors thank you again for everything you have done for this program🫶 we enjoyed watching you all on and off the court pic.twitter.com/N9PJy1iRgn— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 20, 2023
Head Coach Cara Consuegra said the team fought hard down the stretch.
"I'm disappointed for our seniors," said Consuegra. "We wanted to win for them. Our kids fought their tails off. We did everything we could. I'm really proud of our fight."
Redshirt sophomore guard Dazia Lawrence led the way for Charlotte with a career-high performance of 41 points, the fourth-most scored in a game in program history and the second-most in Halton Arena.
Dazia Lawrence scores a career-high 41 points which was 1 point shy of tying Halton Arena record. Her performance tied for ninth-most in any NCAA game this season while shooting 67%. She finished w/ 41pts, 4 rebs, & 1 ast. Charlotte falls 83-79 in Double OT to Louisiana Tech pic.twitter.com/RZI8qKhTOU— World Exposure Report WBB (@WorldExposureWB) February 19, 2023
Lawrence said she is proud of the accomplishment.
"Although we did not get the win today. Scoring 41 points is something I never thought I would accomplish, at least not right now in my career," said Lawrence.
First quarter
LA Tech got a strong start against the 49ers and scored seven points in the first three minutes.
With 6:39 remaining in the first quarter, redshirt freshman Keanna Rembert knocked down two free throws to put Charlotte on the board.
Senior Jada McMillian and junior Jacee Busick scored back-to-back baskets to tie the game with less than two minutes to go in the first.
Jac33 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WoC4ton8Gz— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 18, 2023
The Lady Techsters battled back, taking a four-point lead into the second quarter.
Second quarter
Lawrence started the 49ers off with a pull-up jumper to begin the second quarter, cutting Charlotte's deficit to 15-13.
LA Tech answered with two quick buckets from Anna Larr Roberson, which extended their lead to six with 6:32 remaining in the period.
The 49ers fought hard and claimed the lead with 2:24 remaining in the first half, but seven unanswered points from Roberson put LA Tech at a 26-20 lead going into the break.
HALFTIME: Neither side is exactly lighting it up offensively. LA Tech shoots 32%, Niners 29% through 20. Dazia has nine, Jacee with five and J-Mac with four. #GoldStandard | #playwithHEART pic.twitter.com/br7oBRpiU4— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 18, 2023
Third quarter
Entering the third, Charlotte was shooting nearly 27% as a team.
The 49ers turned things around offensively, shooting 6-7 to start the second half and tying the game at 36 with four minutes to go in the quarter.
LA Tech kept up with Charlotte's improved shooting percentage, answering almost every 49er score with one of their own.
Fourth quarter
The game was tied at 43 heading into the final quarter. Both teams were firing on all cylinders.
Teamwork is making the dream work to begin the fourth quarter! Jacee's got seven on the day now 👀#GoldStandard | #playwithHEART pic.twitter.com/g6QiWfILIu— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 18, 2023
The 49ers held a four-point lead with 6:10 remaining in the fourth, but LA Tech's Keiunna Walker scored two fast-break layups to tie the game at 50 with less than five minutes to go.
With under two minutes remaining, LA Tech hit a three-point shot to take the lead 60-57 over Charlotte.
Lawrence answered for the 49ers, converting a three point play to push the game into overtime.
Dazia's gone WILD today! She ties it at 60-60 with this sweet lay-up and the foul! 29 on the day so far, two shy of her career high ❗️#GoldStandard | #playwithHEART pic.twitter.com/umzBNjxj7g— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 18, 2023
First overtime
LA Tech got a quick start in overtime with a 5-0 run.
With less than 10 seconds remaining in overtime, Charlotte was down by two points. Lawrence was fouled and sent to the free-throw line, where she knocked down both free throws to push the game into a second overtime.
Second overtime
The 49ers fought hard in the second overtime, staying within three points of LA Tech until the last two minutes.
After a Charlotte turnover, LA Tech converted two free throws to extend their lead to seven points with less than 40 seconds remaining.
Lawrence came down the court and drilled another three-point shot, but it was not enough to pull the 49ers back into the game.
Charlotte came up short and lost the game 83-79.
Up next
The 49ers will travel to The Super Pit this week, facing off against the University of North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, Feb. 23. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.