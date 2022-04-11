Sixth-year senior Colby Bruce has seen it all as a Charlotte 49er with two different head coaches, multiple conference tournament appearances, national rankings and an NCAA regional bid. He uses his experience to provide the 49ers with a valuable veteran presence.
The right-handed pitcher has been the perfect bullpen weapon for Charlotte this season, pitching in several high leverage situations.
"This season started special for me. It was the first game back [from injury]; it was probably the best outing I ever had. It was a very special moment where everything came full circle," said Bruce.
Key to this season
"It's been a grind to get back to consistency. Consistency is the most difficult thing, I would say, as it always is. But especially coming off an injury, consistency is very hard to get back in that rhythm and that kind of pace of play," said Bruce.
This year, Bruce has battled slightly with some inconsistency but has been back on track with multiple one-hit or fewer performances.
Lost season
2021 was a historic season for the Charlotte 49ers baseball team, being nationally ranked and making it to the NCAA regionals in Greenville, NC.
While the team was celebrating their significant success, Bruce was stuck on the sidelines rehabbing an injury getting to celebrate but not really being a part of the team and its success.
Bruce is excited to be playing a major role in the 2022 team's success in getting back in the national rankings.
"Last year, having to sit out with injury during the first time you've been around the program when it's nationally ranked, and you have to sit out and just watch, it was an odd feeling," said Bruce. "Because you didn't really feel like you were a part of it….now it's pretty special because you actually are a part of it, and you have done something to help to get them back to where everyone wants to be."
Playoff experience
In his time at Charlotte, Bruce has been a part of three Conference USA(C-USA) tournament teams in 2017, 2018 and 2021.
He was a key contributor in 2017 and 2018 when the team won five games in the tournament and was on the brink of making the Conference championship game.
Bruce brings invaluable playoff success experience, which was a factor that the team was missing last year and hopes to utilize this year.
Coaching adjustment
Bruce, having been in the program since 2017, started with former Head Coach Loren Hibbs and has been there for the transition to current Head Coach Robert Woodard.
Bruce says it was a slight adjustment, but it mainly was a mindset change in the locker room. With a younger coaching staff, Bruce noticed an energy shift within the program. He has found his place in the new coach's system successfully.
Career accolades
As a 49er, Bruce was named to the C-USA All-Conference Second Team in 2019 and the Preseason C-USA All-Conference team before that season was cut short due to COVID-19.
Chasing history
Bruce is working towards the program's appearance record of 103 held by Erik Walker, who played from 2002 to 2006. Bruce currently sits alone in second place with 96 appearances in his career at Charlotte.
The humble Bruce talked about if he's focused on setting the record.
"I would say my family is more interested in it than I am. I'm more interested in doing as much as I can to help the team win as much as possible," said Bruce.
2022 success
This season has been an excellent comeback for Bruce, having made 12 appearances with three saves. He's struck out 28 batters in his 22 innings pitched while only giving up 12 earned runs.
This past weekend he pitched an impressive 5.2 innings against No. 18 ranked Southern Mississippi, only giving up one run on one hit. Charlotte looks to break a seven-game losing streak with a mid-week matchup against Winthrop on Tuesday, April 12.
