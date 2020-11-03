When it comes to looking back at the history of Charlotte 49er athletics, no one can deny the fact that the 1976-'77 men’s basketball team might be the most successful 49er team to date.
The '76-'77 Charlotte team was led by legendary coach Lee Rose and made the Final Four in the NCAA tournament. This was the first and the only time the 49ers made the Final Four. Making the deep run in the tournament was the crowning achievement of that team, but there was a lot more than just the Final Four appearance.
The 49er basketball program was still young at the time, but the 49ers set the gold standard during that improbable season.
Plenty of Talent
The 1976-77 Charlotte team had plenty of talent. The roster had two future NBA players. Cedric Maxwell (11 seasons) and Chad Kinch (2 seasons) both spent time at the next level. Maxwell went on to win two championships with the Boston Celtics. With the 49ers in 76-77, however, Maxwell led the team in points with 22.3 per game. He also averaged 12.1 rebounds per game.
The team had four players average double digits in scoring. As a team, the 49ers scored 87.1 points per game and held their opponents to 73.1 points per game. On top of a successful team, Charlotte had a legendary head coach in Lee Rose. Rose used his time with the 49ers as a launching pad for a successful coaching career. Charlotte was the coach’s first big-time head coaching position and was hired by the school in 1975 as the head basketball coach and athletic director.
A long time coming
Charlotte’s successful season was no accident. The 49ers slowly but surely turned themselves into a title contender. In the 1973-74 season, Charlotte went 22-4 and 14-0 at home.
The 49ers then went on to go 23-3 and 15-0 at home during the 74-75 season. The 75-76 season is when the 49ers finally made an impact in the postseason. In just their seventh season in the Division 1 ranks, Rose wanted to put the 49ers up against tougher competition. The masterful plan worked. The 49ers went undefeated again at home and advanced to the NIT championship game against Kentucky with a 24-6 overall record. Charlotte lost to the Wildcats but it set the stage for the next season.
Final Four run
Playing some of the toughest competition they had played to this point, Charlotte had a lot on their plate for the 1976-77 season. It was the first season in the Sun Belt Conference for Charlotte and they also had their fair share of tough opponents. In their first 20 games of the season, the 49ers only lost three games and even had a signature win against powerhouse Florida State.
After that first part of the season, the 49ers played almost flawless. Charlotte won eight straight games to close out the season. In the Sun Belt Conference tournament, the 49ers beat Jacksonville 74-69 that would set up a championship bout with New Orleans. The 49ers barely came out on top with a 71-70 win and advanced to the NCAA tournament.
For the first-time ever, Charlotte was on the national stage. The 49ers had another nerve racking game as they beat Central Michigan 91-86 in overtime. Going up against the No. 5 seed Syracuse Orange in the second round, Charlotte routed the powerhouse team, 81-59.
Charlotte then had to play No.1 seed Michigan to advance to the Final Four. Maxwell helped lead the team to a 75-68 victory with 25 points and the 49ers made the Final Four.
All good things must come to an end. For Charlotte, their magical tournament run ended against the Marquette Golden Eagles. After tying the game up with just three second left, Marquette struck again and scored to win, 51-49. They went on to beat UNC-Chapel Hill in the championship game.
A warm reunion
It was only right that the 1976-77 team got a proper reunion in front of Charlotte fans. The team put the school on the map and made Charlotte a prominent basketball school.
UNC Charlotte welcomed back the 1976-77 team in 2017 to celebrate their success for the team’s 40th anniversary of the season. A lot has changed since 1977 when Charlotte last played in the Final Four. Back then, a ticket to the Final Four cost $14 and the budget for the team was $180,305, compared to $3.3 million today.
A lot has changed, but the appreciation the players and staff had for that magical season hasn’t.
“Maybe it’s like somebody playing golf and they hit a hole-in-one,” coach Lee Rose said to Charlotte Observer in 2017 about the Final Four run. “They cherish that moment, but then they never have another hole-in-one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.