The season opener for Charlotte didn’t pan out the way the team hoped as the 49ers fell to the ECU Pirates 66-57 on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The 49ers got off to a good start, and the game was tied at halftime, but they couldn’t keep up with the Pirates in the second half.
After ECU scored the opening basket, the 49ers went on a quick 7-0 scoring run. Jherry Matos scored a mid-range jump shot followed by a three-point jump shot in succession. Milos Supica grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it back in to cap off the run.
After a Jahmir Young steal, Jordan Shepard made a three-point basket for the 49ers putting them up 18-10 with 12:51 remaining in the first half. After a foul on Bitumba Biruti, Jahmir Young made two free throws extending the 49er lead to ten points with 12:24 remaining in the first half.
The Pirates went on a 9-0 scoring run, primarily at the hands of Tristen Newton. Newton scored a mid-range jumper and a layup, as well as a free throw during the short spurt for the Pirates.
Both teams fought back and forth trading punches for the remainder of the first half, with no team scoring any more than four consecutive points. Shepard and Newton traded two-point baskets to end the half in a tie at 32-32. Shepard was the leading scorer for the 49ers at the halftime break with 11 points.
The second half started slowly with no score coming until nearly a minute and a half into the half. Young was the first player to take the lid off the basket, sinking two free throws for the 49ers giving them a two-point lead with 18:49 remaining.
Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored his first points in a 49er jersey with a two-point jumper with 10:50 remaining. Biruti responded quickly for the Pirates by hitting a big three-point shot to extend the ECU lead to 50-44 with 10:25 remaining in the game.
After a successful jumper from Young and a made free throw from Shepherd, Charlotte was able to cut into the ECU lead, only trailing by four points with 6:46 remaining. ECU wouldn’t back down as Jayden Gardner made two consecutive baskets for the Pirates extending their lead back to eight with 4:48 to go.
Tyrie Jackson and Newton each had two free throws near the end of the game that would prove to be the nail in the coffin.
After a long time off and a delayed start to the season, it was difficult for the team to shake off the rust as the 49ers have not played since March.
“We are rusty. We are trying to get back into the flow of playing games again. We haven’t played since March but it will come as time goes on,” said Shepard.
With having a large time off and a difficult offseason, preparing for one opponent and having to face another on very short notice was not an easy task for the 49ers.
“It is tough but at the end of the day, we are prepared. Our schedule is up in the air right now, but not being able to play Tennessee was tough but we are just thankful to have a game,” said Shepard.
Despite not playing since March, the team was ready to compete under Head Coach Ron Sanchez in his third season.
“They were really excited to be on the floor,” said Coach Sanchez.
There are a lot of new faces that were on the floor for the 49ers as two players made their first start for the team against ECU. Off the bench was Stone-Carrawell, who has a lot of upside with his size and defensive potential.
“For Caleb Stone to have to guard a guy who averages 19 points a game in the American conference is a challenge for a freshman, but that is what he had to do today,” said Sanchez. “We thought that Caleb was the best person to guard Jayden Garnder.”
With Charlotte’s game against Belmont-Abbey cancelled, the 49ers return to action on Dec. 4 when they host Georgia State in Halton Arena.
