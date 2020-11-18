On Nov. 17, the Charlotte men’s and women’s basketball teams released their non-conference schedules for the 2020-21 season. Both teams have a tough schedule facing many prestigious opponents.
With a the basketball season only a week away, see what is in store this season for the teams:
Men’s Basketball Schedule
Charlotte will begin their season at the Volunteer Classic, playing 12th ranked Tennessee on Nov. 25. They will wrap up the Volunteer Classic on Thanksgiving day against VCU on Nov. 26. The 49ers will return to Halton Arena to play four straight home games, highlighted by in-state rival Appalachian State on Dec. 11. The 49ers will play in the annual “Battle for the Hornets nest,” against cross county rival Davidson on Dec. 15, on the road.
The 49ers return an all-conference backcourt in Jordan Shepard and Jahmir Young. Senior forward Milos Supica as well as redshirt junior guard Luka Vasic will be key components to the team’s success in non-conference as well as conference play this season.
Head coach Ron Sanchez likes the non-conference level of competition for the 49ers and is ready to get going.
“We are excited to have put together a competitive schedule this year,” said Sanchez.
Scheduling Power Five teams from conferences such as the SEC will be a huge boost for Charlotte come NCAA tournament time.
“Our alumni and fan base will get a chance to see many regional teams as well as match-ups vs SEC and A-10 opponents," said Sanchez. "There were challenges putting this together, but we would like to thank our administration; Mike Hill and Chris Fuller, for their assistance during this time. We are thrilled to play so many quality opponents that will prepare us for conference play in January.”
Women’s Basketball Schedule
The 49ers will begin play on the road against Appalachian State on Nov. 25. Charlotte will welcome ACC opponent Clemson to Halton Arena on Nov. 30. The 49ers will travel to take on the UNC Tar Heels on Dec. 6, being the first matchup with the Tar Heels since 1984.
Charlotte will round out non-conference play with two straight home games against Dayton and Davidson on Dec. 12 and Dec. 15 respectively.
The team is coming off a 21-9 season in 2019-20 and will look to compete for a Conference USA championship.
After the conference season, both teams will start C-USA play on Jan. 1.
Other News
As of now, Charlotte athletics has announced that they don't anticipate fans will be allowed in Halton Arena, but this is subject to change. Game times and broadcast schedules will be released at a later date.
