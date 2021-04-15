The Charlotte 49ers men's basketball team picked up two veteran transfers last week. This is big news for the team which is looking for production from multiple players next season.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez announced the signings of former Holy Cross guard Austin Butler and former Clemson guard Clyde Trapp. Both players were keys when it came to offensive production for their respective teams last season.
Austin Butler is coming off a season for the Crusaders to earn second-team All-Patriot league honors. The Pennsylvania native has scored over 1,300 points in his college career and averaged 16.1 points per game and 8.8 rebounds last season. Butler is excited about the opportunity to play at Charlotte
"I felt comfortable with the coaching staff from day one of the recruiting process. Charlotte is a great city," said Butler. "Charlotte was the best fit for me. I am excited to join the 49ers program."
Butler was an efficient three-point shooter for the Crusaders as he shot 45.8% from beyond the arc. The Niners struggled to shoot the ball from three last season and look to get a spark from him this season. Coach Sanchez had a lot of praise for Butler's abilities on the court, and he is ready to see him make a difference for the team.
"You don't have to watch Austin long to get a sense of his toughness and competitive spirit," said Sanchez. "His efficient shooting, playmaking, and rebounding are valuable assets that we will lean on during his time in Charlotte."
Clyde Trapp was an instrumental part of the Clemson Tigers team last season. In his career at Clemson, Trapp played a significant role in 77 wins for the program. He had a productive season in 2020-21 for the Tigers as he would average 7.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds. He is ready for his next chapter in Charlotte.
"I am incredibly excited to spend this last year playing for Coach Sanchez and the Charlotte 49ers," said Trapp. "We had great engaging conversations when I entered the transfer portal, and the team has welcomed me with open arms."
Sanchez is excited to see what the South Carolina native can bring to the team. The expectations are high, but Sanchez is confident Trapp will rise to the challenge.
"Clyde is a proven, experienced guard who has excelled in the ACC. We love his versatility. He has the ability to score and get his teammates involved," said Sanchez. "We are thrilled to have Clyde join our program, and Niner Nation will love watching him play."
Trapp and Butler will fill the roles of departing players such as Caleb Stone-Carrawell and Caleb Bryd this season, who both entered the transfer portal this offseason. The team has two proven veterans joining the squad, and that will look to make history with the program. Both players will look to pick up where they left off in a brand new city with a brand new team.
