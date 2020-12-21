Charlotte (3-3) dominated the second half against North Carolina A&T (3-8) to get their third win of the season on Saturday, Dec. 19. The Niners have won two games in a row. Charlotte shot an outstanding 59.6% from the field and had three players in double digits.
In the first half, Charlotte would struggle but one of the few bright spots for the Niners was sophomore guard Jahmir Young. Young, who led the Niners in scoring in the first half, had 11 points on 4-6 shooting from the field. Young continued to score at a high level and has shown he will step up for the team.
Senior forward Milos Supica was the dominant force in the paint that he normally is. Supica led Charlotte in rebounds in the first half as he was able to bring in five. He also scored four points on 2-4 shooting from the field and would look to produce coming out of the second half.
Graduate student Jhery Matos was able to hit one of the two threes for the Niners in the first half. Matos would finish the first half with only three points on 1-3 shooting from the field. Matos looked to be a strong option for scoring in the second half as he was able to hit from range.
The Niners were shooting 47.8% from the field in the first half which showed that Charlotte was shooting the ball well and not settling for bad shots. Charlotte continued to struggle shooting from range though as they were at 25% from three in the first half.
The score at the end of the first half was 35-27 in favor of North Carolina A&T. Charlotte struggled to score in the final six minutes of the half as they were unable to make a single shot. Charlotte would come out of the locker room looking to cut down on mistakes and get their third win of the season.
“We had to re-group coming out to play the second half,” said Young.
In the second half, Charlotte came out of the locker room firing at all cylinders. The Niners would get a huge spark from sophomore guard Brice Williams who finished the game with 13 points on 5-10 shooting from the field. Williams also was able to bring down four rebounds which would be key late in the game.
Milos Supica was everywhere in the second half. Supica would finish with a double-double by having 14 points on 6-9 shooting from the field and controlling the boards with 11 rebounds. Supica would be huge down the stretch and was a reason the Niners came out on top.
Senior guard Jordan Shepherd would hit some big shots for the Niners in the second half. Shepherd would finish with nine points on 3-5 shooting from the field.
Jahmir Young would have a monster game by leading the Niners in scoring. Young would rack up 27 points on 9-11 shooting from the field and 2-4 shooting from three. Young has taken the lead role for the Niners and it has propelled them to another level. Jahmir had a lot to say about what the team took from the game.
“It’s good for the team to have adversity because it allows us to learn things and most importantly get better,” said Young.
The three players in double figures for the Niners were Jahmir Young with 27, Brice Williams who brought in 13 and Supica with 14.
The Niners had to come from behind to win their second game in a row by a score of 76-72. Charlotte looks to keep the winning streak going in their upcoming games. Assistant coach Aaron Fearne applauded the team for their play in the second half. Fearne filled in for head coach Ron Sanchez who missed the game due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
“We played a well rounded game in the final 20 minutes,” said Fearne. “We can take this win and build on it for the rest of the season.”
Charlotte will travel to Washington, D.C. for their next game. The game will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 22 against the Colonials of George Washington and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 2:00 p.m..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.