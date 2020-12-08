Charlotte (1-2) dominated the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-5) to get their first win of the season on Monday, Dec. 7. Charlotte had five players in double figures en route to the 78-40.
In the first half, the Niners started off slow but turned up the heat in the final minutes to take a commanding lead into halftime. The leading scorer for the Niners in the first half was sophomore guard Jahmir Young who had nine points. Young also was able to move the ball around as he led the team with assists at three.
The bench play for Charlotte improved drastically as freshman guard Jackson Threadgill started to have major success from beyond the arc. Threadgill had eight points and hit two threes in the half.
Senior forward Milos Supica was dominant in the paint and the Bulldogs had no answer for him. Supica had five rebounds in the first half and was able to score six points on 3-3 shooting. He played well and set the tempo for the Niners early on.
The Niners were shooting 48% from the field in the first half. Charlotte also was shooting 42% from three and it helped them to pull away from the Bulldogs.
The score at halftime was 35-19 and the Niners would come into the second half trying to grow their lead on the Bulldogs.
In the second half, the Niners relied on sophomore guard Brice Williams who delivered with a career high of 14 points on 6-10 shooting from the field which resulted in him being the leading scorer. Williams also had seven rebounds which was big for the Niners down the stretch.
“We played well by being able to move the ball around,” said Williams. “We were focused on moving the ball around and working together as a team.”
Freshman forward Jared Garcia brought a lot of production off the bench in the second half for the Niners as he was able to bring in six points on 3-4 shooting from the field. Garcia played aggressive and had five rebounds for the Niners as well. He will look to continue his hot streak in the following contests.
Redshirt senior Jordan Shepherd had ten points on 5-8 shooting from the field as well as having six rebounds. Shepherd showed that he will be big for Charlotte this season as he was moving the ball around and led the team down the court many times.
The five players that were in double figures for the Niners were Jahmir Young who had 12 points, Jordan Shepherd who had ten, Jhery Matos with ten, Jackson Threadgill who brought in 11 points and Brice Williams with 14.
The Niners get the pressure off of them with this 70-48 win and are ready for the rest of the season. Charlotte was able to control the whole game and didn’t let their foot off of the gas pedal. The first win for the Niners will spark many more and it is just the beginning for the team.
“We broke through the wall that was holding us back tonight,” said Head Basketball coach Ron Sanchez. “We are excited to see what we can bring the rest of the season.”
Charlotte will play their next game at home in Halton Arena on Friday, Dec. 11th against the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the game will be broadcasted on ESPNU at 5:00 p.m..
