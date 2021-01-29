After going 1-1 on the road against FAU, Charlotte's men's basketball team returns to Halton to take on FIU on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. The 49ers dropped the first game at FAU in overtime but got things in order and won the second game 74-71. Charlotte will look to improve on their performance this weekend in a Conference USA series.
Going back home is something that the 49ers can use to motivate themselves coming into this game.
"Home court advantage is real," head coach Ron Sanchez said in the mid-week press conference.
Players to watch for Charlotte
Brice Williams has been the guy to get a bucket for the 49ers when needed. He has improved his game dramatically as this season has progressed and has become that third option behind Jahmir Young and Jordan Shepard.
After a shaky start to the season, Shepard has seemed to shake off the rust and get back to his usual form over the past few weeks. Shepard comes into this series averaging 12.2 points per game, shooting 44% from the field. If he plays at a high level, Charlotte could go 2-0 this weekend.
Players to watch for FIU
Coming in averaging 17.9 points per game, junior guard Antonio Daye Jr. can hurt opponents on the fast break and break his defender down in the half-court set. He shoots 33% from three-point range and 45.5% from the field. Keeping him from getting open looks will be crucial for the 49ers.
The second player to watch, Dimon Carrigan, isn't a threat to hurt the 49ers in the scoring category but rather in rebounds. He comes in averaging almost seven rebounds a game and three of which are offensive. Keeping him off the glass will be very important for Sanchez and the team.
Keys to a 49er Victory
Rebounding will be something to keep an eye on. Charlotte has been notorious for giving up offensive rebounds this season. With a guy like Carrigan, who is a phenomenal rebounder, it will make it much more difficult for the 49ers. Milos Supica and Jherry Matos will need to find a way to take Carrigan out of the game metaphorically and keep him off the glass.
Another key is to finish the way they start. This season, Charlotte has had the halftime lead in over half of their games and yet are still right at a .500 record. They have given up halftime leads quite often and it has obviously cost them. They need to keep their foot on the gas the entire 40 minutes in order to win.
Both games will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and on the radio on ESPN 730 The Game.
