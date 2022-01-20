Charlotte's men's basketball team will suit up to play in their fourth conference game of the season at North Texas on Thursday, Jan. 20. After a disappointing loss to FAU on Monday, the team looks to play better in the second game of their road trip.
From the tip-off against FAU, Charlotte's trouble on the defensive end and rebounding put them in a hole early, and they were never able to climb out of it. If Charlotte expects to leave Denton, Texas with a win, they must come out firing.
Getting to know the Mean Green
North Texas has been an early-season surprise. They go into Thursday's game with an 11-4 record and a 4-1 record in Conference USA play, with their only loss coming to the hands of UAB, who stood as the preseason favorite to win the conference. They've battled hard against Kansas and Miami, making both of those games competitive and down to the wire.
North Texas currently ranks as the #72nd team in all of D1-Men's basketball, so Charlotte will definitely have their hands full Thursday night.
The Mean Green's have a pretty balanced attack, but their leading scorer, Tylor Perry, will go head to head against Charlotte's Jahmir Young. Slowing Perry down will be a difficult task but an essential part of the 49ers' game plan.
Forward Thomas Bell has been a beast for North Texas, averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. Charlotte will need to have a good defensive strategy to limit Bell's impact, or this game could get away from the 49ers.
49ers' keys to success
Rebound the basketball
In every big loss for Charlotte this season, they've gotten outrebounded by a large margin. It's hard to win when your opponents get a lot of extra opportunities to score the basketball consistently. Charlotte needs to keep North Texas off the glass and win the rebound battle.
Help Jahmir Young
Throughout a few games this season, it looked like Jahmir Young was the only player for Charlotte who showed up. Most recently was the last game when Young dropped a career-high 30 points against FAU. The 49ers only had one other player in double figures, and that will need to be different if Charlotte expects to pull off this upset.
Defend the 3-pt line
FAU had a historic game shooting the basketball against Charlotte on Monday. They went a combined 16-21 from the 3 point line. When a team shoots like that, it's almost impossible to beat them. Charlotte cannot allow North Texas to gain confidence early in the game by hitting long-range shots.
History between the two teams
Charlotte currently holds an 8-5 record against North Texas all-time. The team's last matchup came in March 2020, where Charlotte pulled off the double-digit victory, 56-43, in Halton Arena.
Both teams are vastly different from their last matchup about two years ago. Jahmir Young is the only active player on Charlotte who dressed for that game. It will be very interesting to see if Charlotte can extend their series record against a good team.
How to watch
The 49ers hope to walk out of the UNT Coliseum on Thursday night with a 3-1 C-USA start. The game will be available to stream on ESPNU at 7 p.m. EST.
