The Charlotte 49ers were rolling to what looked to be a statement win but then their offense went cold, not scoring a field goal from 9:01 in the second half to eight seconds to go in the game as Appalachian State beat Charlotte 61-57 on Dec. 11 inside Halton Arena.
The 49ers dropped their third game of the season for a 1-3 record on the season.
The game started at a very slow-paced, with neither team breaking double digits till 14:06 to go in the first half. Both teams started off slow but Jahmir Young went on an 8-0 scoring run to put Charlotte up 17-12 with 9:52 remaining in the half.
Jordan Shepard wanted in on the action as he scored a layup, followed by two free throws to make the lead 22-16. Shepard finished with seven points on what seemed to be a bit of an off game for him.
Both teams went cold for a stretch of about five minutes as the next scored wouldn’t come until Michael Almonacy for App State made a two-point jumper with 4:28 to go in the half. Charlotte’s Jackson Threadgill hit back-to-back three-point jumpers for the 49ers, extending their lead to nine with just under three and a half minutes to play in the half.
Adrian Delph and Milos Supica would trade two-point baskets as the half would end with Charlotte on top 33-24.
Adrian Delph got the second half started with a two-point jumper out of the halftime break. Jahmir Young would answer with a jumper of his own. App State would go on an 8-0 of their own cutting the 49er lead to just one point with 14:59 remaining in the game.
Charlotte went on a 9-2 run, stretching their lead back out to eight with 12:46 to go. A Kendell Lewis three-pointer and some free throws to go along with it closed the gap again for the Mountaineers, now only trailing 44-40.
After a pair of Mountaineer free throws, Milos Supica and Jamir Young scored a quick five points with 9:01 to go. This is where it all went downhill for the 49ers as they wouldn’t score a basket until a Jahmir Young layup with eight seconds remaining. It is thanks to their excellent free throw shooting down the stretch that kept them in the game.
Charlotte only being down two at this point fouled hoping for a missed free throw, however, Adrian Delph stepped up and knocked both attempts down, putting the Mountaineers up four to ice the game.
Jahmir Young did it all for the 49ers in this game, scoring 24 points on 8-14 shooting. They may have come up short but it did not shake Young’s confidence in the team.
“It is a learning experience for sure. We will look at the film tomorrow and pick out the pieces we didn’t do well and hopefully fix it in practice,” said Young after the game.
Charlotte turned the ball over twice in key moments down the stretch ending up in a pair of App State free throws to put them up. They turned the ball over again ending up in a three-point jumper by Adrian Delph to put the Mountaineers up by four.
“We made a few poor decisions, we didn’t shot fake and drive and we passed up in rhythm shots and took more difficult shots,” said head coach Ron Sanchez.
It seemed as if the 49ers couldn’t get anything going down the stretch in what proved to be their demise in this game.
“Losing is hard but winning is actually harder. There are a lot of lessons to be learned especially in this one because I don’t feel like they beat us but rather we beat ourselves,” Sanchez added.
One Takeaway
Charlotte’s offense has to become as good as their defense. It goes without saying now that Charlotte has an outstanding defense not allowing any more than 66 points in any of their four games. Having that said, they haven’t eclipsed 66 points in scoring but one time in their win against South Carolina State. Jahmir Young carried the load tonight, but he was only one of two players in double figures for Charlotte with the next closest in scoring being Milos Supica with 11 points.
“It can’t be Jahmir every time taking the shot. When they take him away it means the next guy has to be open and he has to have the confidence to take the shot,” said Sanchez.
There is a lot that the team can learn from this game. One key thing is to not be complacent with a lead. It can be taken away very quickly as App State proved in this game. Charlotte shot the ball well for 31 minutes, but will look to finish out games moving forward.
What's Next
Charlotte will look to bounce back at Davidson next Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m..
