Though the game was close up until the end, the Charlotte 49ers could not grab their first win Friday, Dec. 4 as they were defeated by the Georgia State Panthers 76-65 at home.
"I think we played really well in the first half from an offensive and defensive standpoint,” said head coach Ron Sanchez. “Georgia State can score a lot of points and our emphasis was on transition."
The Niners were the first on the board when Sophomore Jahmir Young nailed a three-pointer to put the Charlotte up 3-0. Georgia State took a two-point lead for a short time three minutes into the game but a layup by Milo Supica and a three-point basket by Jordan Shepard gave the Niners another short-lived lead as Ryan Boyce of Georgia State tied the game with 15 minutes left in the half.
With Charlotte up 14-10, the Panthers of Georgia State five straight to grab the lead 15-14. Charlotte got the lead back yet again with another three-point basket by Shepard.
In a back in forth game and Charlotte up 21-18 with nine minutes left, the Panthers scored five straight to get the lead back. With the Panthers leading 26-25 with four minutes left in the half, the 49ers scored seven straight points to take the biggest lead of the game thus far, a 32-26 lead. After a couple more baskets by both teams, the Niners led 36-32 at the half.
Into the second half, the Niners were up by six but then the Panthers scored eight straight points with six of those points being two three-point baskets by Kane Williams which put the Panthers up by two. The Niners came back and led by two but that lead was short-lived when Georgia State’s JoJo Toppin scored six straight points capped off by a dunk to give the Panthers another two-point lead and some momentum.
That momentum was short-lived when Charlotte scored six-straight points to grab a 52-48 lead with eight minutes left in the game. With the Niners up by one with five minutes left, Georgia State went on a 10-0 run to take a 68-59 lead. The Niners cut the lead down to seven but could not come back with a late run of their own.
"We did not do the job in the second half in transition," said Sanchez. "We handled some adversity in the second half in a really solid way. They took the lead and had a few runs and we managed that and came back, and we took the lead again."
Three Charlotte players scored in double figures including Jahmir Young, who scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Georgia State also had three players score in double figures including Kane Williams, who scored 21 points and JoJo Toppin, who came off the bench to score 16 points. The Panthers led the game in steals 11-2 and bench points 26-8
The Niners look to rebound from the loss next Monday when they take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at home. Tipoff is at 6 p.m..
