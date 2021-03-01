Charlotte (9-13, 5-9) dropped both games against UTEP (12-10, 8-8) in El Paso. The 49ers struggled to get anything going against the Miners, which resulted in two straight losses. Charlotte will look ahead to their next series as the season is drawing to an end.
"We talk about eliminating losing, taking care of the basketball, doing the things that are under your control," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "We did not do a good enough job of that this weekend."
Game 1:
The first game of the series was on Feb. 27 and Charlotte could not get anything going, resulting in the team falling in a hole early. UTEP would dominate the game and come out on top by a score of 70-47.
In the first half, Charlotte would keep the game rather close all the way up to the seven-minute mark. The Niners would not score another point in the half while the Miners would go on an 11-0 run.
Sophomore guard Jahmir Young would score five points while shooting a poor 2-7 from the field. Young would have a quiet first half and would look to get back on track.
Senior guard Jordan Shepherd would be one of the bright spots in half, though. Shepherd would score five points on an efficient 2-4 shooting from the field and bring down five rebounds in the half.
Brice Williams would also be a presence on the boards for the team. The sophomore guard would have six rebounds at halftime but would not score at a high percentage.
The 49ers were shooting a low 31.8% from the field going into the halftime break. Once again, Charlotte's three-point shooting was a problem as they only made 22.2% from beyond the arc.
UTEP would lead, going into halftime by 35-18, and Charlotte would look to come back.
In the second half, the Niners would get out to a slow start as the deficit would only grow for the team. UTEP would continue to control the game as Charlotte would shoot poorly, which allowed them to extend their lead. The Miners would go on another 11-0 run which spanned a three-minute period. Charlotte would be unable to get back into the game.
Jahmir Young would lead the team in scoring as he would finish with 12 points on 4-11 shooting from the field. Young would also finish with three rebounds in the game.
Freshman guard Caleb Stone-Carrawell had a solid performance off the bench. Stone-Carrawell would score ten points as well as not missing a shot on 3-3 shooting. He would look to continue his hot streak in the second contest.
The 49ers would have motivation heading into the second matchup, and they would look to redeem themselves.
"We are ready to get back on the court and correct some of the mistakes we made in the first game," said Sanchez.
Game 2:
The second game would be much of the same story for Charlotte. They would keep it close early but be unable to keep it up in the game. The Miners would control the game and win by 77-62 to sweep in the series.
In the first half, Jahmir Young would improve off of his performance in the first game. Young would have six points on 2-5 shooting from the field heading into the halftime break. He would look to will the team to victory in the second half.
Graduate student guard Jhery Matos would perform at a high rate in the first half of play. Matos would score five points on a strong 2-4 shooting as well as record three assists.
Jordan Shepherd would score three points in the first half for the Niners. Shepherd would also lead the team in assist numbers with five as he was moving the ball around.
The Niners were shooting a strong 48% from the field, which would be a big reason for the game being so close. Charlotte would also improve on shooting from deep as they would shoot 37.5% from three. The score would be 37-30 in favor of UTEP.
In the second half, Charlotte would once again go cold and only score one point in the first seven minutes of play. The Miners would extend their lead on a 12-0 run, which would push the lead to over 20 points. Charlotte would catch fire in the final six minutes of the game, but it would not be enough.
Brice Williams would be big for the Niners in the game. Williams would finish the game leading the team in scoring with 15 points and bringing down seven rebounds which also led the team.
Freshman forward Jared Garcia would also produce in a big way coming off the bench. Garcia would score eight points on 3-5 shooting from the field while also recording five rebounds.
Charlotte would again get behind early and would be unable to turn it around as UTEP would hold on to win by a 77-62.
"We didn't do a good enough job in this second game," said Sanchez. "We will keep improving and hopefully get back on track in our final series of the season."
Charlotte, who is currently going through a tough patch of the season, will look to turn it around in their final conference series of the year. The Niners will travel to the Cam Henderson Center to face the Marshall Thundering Herd on March 5 and 6.
