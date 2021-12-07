The Charlotte 49ers men's basketball team travels to Fayetteville, AR, to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The 49ers look to keep the momentum going as they go for their second straight win.
Both teams are coming off impressive wins this past weekend. The 49ers ended a three-game skid with a 86-79 victory over George Washington. Charlotte's record coming into the game against Arkansas is 4-3 after the victory. This is the second matchup between the two programs, with the first meeting dating back to Dec. 28, 2011, which saw the Razorbacks winning 80-67.
Arkansas is on an impressive eight-game winning streak after their recent victory over the Little Rock Trojans 93-78. The team is 8-0 and will look to keep that winning streak going against the 49ers, and the Razorbacks are averaging 83.0 points per game as a team. Arkansas is one of the only two teams in the SEC with an undefeated record.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez is pleased with how the team is coming together so far into the season. He feels that the offense is getting better, but the team is connected on the defensive side of the ball.
"The offense is a little bit better, and we ran it with a little bit more pace, but defensively we are more connected," said Sanchez.
Charlotte players to watch for:
Third-year guard Jahmir Young is averaging 19.7 points per game which is the highest on the team. In his last outing, he had 26 points with four assists. Look for Young to be critical for the 49ers down the stretch.
Third-year forward Robert Braswell IV started in the past game against George Washington. He is shooting 50% from three and averages 8.1 points per game. In just his first season in the Queen City, he has found his role and will look to continue improving.
Center Aly Khalifa has been a significant contributor on both sides of the ball for the 49ers. Khalifa is averaging 14.0 points, six rebounds and four assists in the last two games. He just received his second Freshman of the Week Award, and he is looking to keep it up in the game against Arkansas.
Arkansas Players to watch for:
Senior guard JD Notae comes into the game averaging 18.1 points per game for the Razorbacks. His average scoring ranks second-best in the SEC. Notae will be a driving force for the Razorbacks in the game.
Second-year forward Jaylin Williams has been dominant on the boards as he is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game which leads the team. He also leads the team in charges taken with ten. Williams is their driving force on defense and will look to keep the 49ers scoring to a minimum.
Looking to gameday:
The 49ers will take on the Razorback inside Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Tipoff will be at 9 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the SEC network. This will be the first time since the 2015-16 season since the 49ers have faced off against a top 25 opponent and the first time under Sanchez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.