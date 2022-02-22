The Charlotte 49er men’s basketball team fell on the road to Western Kentucky 77-67 on Feb. 17 despite having three double-figure scorers. Austin Butler, Jahmir Young and Aly Khalifa were all in double figures on the game, but WKU proved to be too much in the end.
The story of the game was how WKU managed the 49er runs. On multiple occasions in both halves, Charlotte found themselves down double digits, but they would find a way to claw back to within a few possessions. The Hilltoppers, however, managed to stretch their lead back out after every 49er run.
Much like the first matchup between these two, Aly Khalifa played well against the length of the Hilltoppers’ 7’5 center, Jamarion Sharp. Khalifa poured in 12 points to Sharp’s four. Khalifa would foul out towards the end of the game, eliminating his versatility from the floor.
Sophomore guard Davyion McKnight was a very efficient 8-11 from the field. He was 7-7 from the field until his first miss came a few minutes into the second half. He would finish with 22 points and five assists.
49er phenom Jahmir Young had 18 points and 11 rebounds on the game. He also had seven assists. It was another performance that will have Young in the Conference USA player of the year conversation, but in a losing effort nonetheless.
49er players of the game
Jahmir Young: Young has seemed to make this list just about every game, but that is expected from a frontrunner player of the year. Young’s defensive contributions go unnoticed a lot of the time, but he was consistently applying on-ball pressure and helping to force turnovers. His 11 rebounds at just 6’0 tall are impressive, to say the least. His positioning on the court allows him to get rebounds that may be out of his reach at times.
Austin Butler: The Holy Cross transfer was the leading scorer for the 49ers this game. He had 21 points on 8-13 shooting. He also went 3-5 from three-point range. Butler has been the second option all season long for the 49ers on the offensive side, and this game showed why. Butler’s communication on the court is next level, and he is always keeping his teammates in check while on the floor.
Looking ahead
This loss drops the 49ers to 13-12 on the season and one game below .500 with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Charlotte has a quick turnaround as they will travel to Marshall to face the Thundering Herd on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
