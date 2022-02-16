In what seemed to be the game that would help the Charlotte 49ers men's basketball team turn the corner on the season, they battled the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech. However, the Bulldogs held on for an 82-77 victory behind Kenneth Lofton Jr.'s 18 points in the closing minutes.
Conference USA Player of the Year candidate Jahmir Young poured in 28 points and carried the 49ers down the stretch but fell just short in the end. This win by the Bulldogs improves their all-time record against the 49ers to 9-1.
"It's a tough one," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "The guys came out with high intensity to start the game. The first 10 minutes were indicative of the plan, and the guys followed it."
The big man for the Bulldogs, Kenneth Lofton Jr., had 18 points, but he did not get in double figures rebounding this game as he is accustomed to doing. Aly Khalifa had his hands full, but he held his own throughout the game. Khalifa had eight assists on the game and now has 86 assists on the season.
Austin Butler was the only other double-figure scorer for the 49ers, with 15 points on a 7-9 shooting night. He also brought down a team-high 10 rebounds in the game. The transfer from Holy Cross has made an impact all year for the 49er squad and does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
"I think the turnovers are the storyline for today," Sanchez said. "We've got to do a much better job taking care of the basketball."
Turnovers may just be the storyline for this game, as Charlotte would have 17 turnovers while LA Tech only had five. Cut down on the number of turnovers, and you are bound to score more points.
In the end, this game was a good learning experience for Sanchez's team and will help them going down the stretch of the season.
49er players of the game
Jahmir Young - Young has had 13 games this season in which he scored over 20 points. He is playing at a very high level and will contend for C-USA player of the year. He is the focal point for every opposing team on the defensive end of the floor. Young's performance down the stretch of the year will be key in determining how far the 49ers will make it in the C-USA tournament.
Aly Khalifa - The redshirt freshman has made his most significant contribution in the passing game, being tied for most assists on the team. His high low play is exceptional and what makes Khalifa unique is that he can step outside and knock down the three-pointer on occasion.
Quick overview of Middle Tennessee game
After the 49ers hosted the Bulldogs, it was a quick turnaround for Charlotte as they traveled to take on Middle Tennessee. It was an offensive barrage for Jahmir Young as he would have 26 points, 18 of which came in the first half.
The 49ers couldn't get the job done, as Middle Tennessee would put on a scoring clinic en route to a 78-63 win. The Blue Raiders were led by Josh Jefferson, who scored 30 points in 25 minutes.
Charlotte sits at 13-11 for the season with a 6-6 conference record. The 49ers will look to bounce back on Feb. 17 as they travel to face Western Kentucky.
