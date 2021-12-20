In a challenging game, the Charlotte 49ers fell at the buzzer to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 82-79 in the Hall of Fame Classic at the Spectrum Center. Despite the loss, third-year Jahmir Young scored his first 1000th career point in the second half of the game.
"The game was a tale of two halves," Coach Ron Sanchez said after the game. "The first half was one, and the second half was another. However, we're proud of the way we fought in the second half to make it a good game."
In the first half, Wake found the basket first, and Charlotte scored their first basket to make the score 2-2. After this, the Demon Deacons went on a 14-2 run to take a double-digit 14 point lead with 15 min left in the half.
In the next couple of minutes, both teams exchanged a couple of dunks, with Deacon Alondes Williams throwing it down a couple of times.
With Wake leading 38-22 with six minutes left in the half, Marvin Cannon tried to give the Niner fans an energy boost with a three-pointer. Another three-pointer at the end of the half Jahmir Young decreased Wake's lead to 14 going into halftime.
"My message to the team at half was, let's just be who we are." Coach Sanchez said. "We just wanted to regroup, kind of reset, and go back to the defensive team that we're coached to be every day."
The Niners started the second half strong, scoring six straight points. A three-point play by Aly Khalifa cut Wake's lead to 54-45 with 16:15 left in the game. A jumper by Young at the 13:25 mark cut the lead to six and was Young's 1000th collegiate point.
Clyde Trapp continued his scoring run in the second half, scoring a three-pointer to cut Wakes lead to 66-62. However, after this, the Deacons scored six straight points to make it a double-digit lead yet again with 6:23 left in the game.
But the Niners did not back down. With the score being 79-73 with a minute left in the game, the 49ers hit two three-pointers to tie the game. But Isiah Mucius answered back with a buzzer-beater to beat the Niners 82-79.
Three Niner players scored in double figures, with Jahmir Young leading the way with 27 points, tying his career-high. He also had nine rebounds. Deacon Alondes Williams led the game in points with 34 points. Both teams scored 44 points in the paint, and Charlotte had eight bench points to Wakes 0.
Charlotte will have the weekend off before taking on Maryland Eastern Shore Monday at Halton Arena. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
