The Charlotte men's basketball team defeated the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, 70-67, on Sunday, March 5. The 49ers finish the season with to 17-13 overall record and boast the four seed in the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament.
First half:
In the first three minutes, the 49ers fell behind 7-2 and had to claw back. A dunk from Jackson Threadgill and a three-point play from Jahmir Young tied the game at seven with 16:13 in half. The Golden Eagles extended the lead on a 6-0 run to make it 13-7.
The 49ers found themselves down eight as Southern Mississippi's Wayln Napper knocked down a three at the 12:12 mark. Charlotte caught fire with an 11-1 run to take their first lead of the game, 24-22. The 49ers followed that up with another 10-0 that saw three-pointers from Austin Butler and Threadgill to make it 34-23.
Charlotte held Southern Mississippi to a single point in the final 2:33 to close out the half. Luka Vasic scored on a layup to push the 49ers' lead to 36-23 going into the break.
Second half:
Both teams traded baskets to start the second half. Southern Mississippi's Isaih Moore and Denijay Harris combined for four while Butler and Young combined for five points in the first three minutes. Charlotte's Aly Khalifa knocked down two free throws to give the 49ers their biggest lead of the game, 14.
At the 14:56 mark, Rashad Bolden scored on a layup to cut the 49ers' lead to eight, 43-35. Charlotte extended the lead to double digits as Butler scored a layup on a fastbreak.
Southern Mississippi continued to fight back and made it a seven-point game with 7:10 left in the contest as Pickney scored in the paint. Charlotte led 64-56 with 3:51 in the game, but the Golden Eagles wouldn't go away quietly. Napper and Moore hit multiple threes for Southern Mississippi, making it 65-62 with under two minutes in the contest.
Khalifa and Young pushed the lead to eight with a minute left to give Charlotte a cushion. Napper scored for the Golden Eagles with 36 seconds to make it one possession. The 49ers ramped up their defensive presence and forced a Golden Eagles miss to end the game.
Charlotte held on to win their 17th game of the season, 70-67.
Key players for the 49ers:
Young was crucial for the 49ers down the stretch and was the leading scorer in the contest. He finished the game with 21 points on 8-14 shooting, six assists and seven rebounds. Young will be essential in the upcoming C-USA tournament.
Butler was stellar in the regular season finale as he recorded 16 points on 6-10 shooting and four rebounds. This season, he has been the model of consistency and will look to get it up in their upcoming tournament matchups.
Up next:
Charlotte will be back in action in the Heritage Landscape Supply Group Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday, March 9, as they take on Rice. The four-seeded 49ers take on the five-seeded Owls at 6:30 p.m, with the game being available to stream on ESPN+.
