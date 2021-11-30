The Charlotte 49ers men's basketball team returns home to Halton Arena to take on cross-county rival Davidson in the 39th Hornet's Nest Trophy Game. The 49ers hope to bounce back after a disappointing week in the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.
Davison and Charlotte have a long history as the teams have played 47 times between 1979 and 2020. The 49ers lead the series with 30 wins compared to Wildcats 17, and in the last matchup, Charlotte won 63-52 on the road.
Charlotte boasts a 3-2 record as they fell to Toledo and Drexel last week in the Bahamas. However, the Wildcats have had a stellar start as they sit at 4-2 overall and are coming off a dominating 88-70 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez is excited for the rivalry matchup between two competitive squads. Sanchez feels that the game will allow the team to keep growing.
"We just keep growing," said Sanchez. "We watch the films, we grow, we learn, and that's the only way we approach it here. This is a team composed of individuals who are willing to come together and sacrifice themselves for the betterment of the team."
Players to Watch for:
Junior guard Jahmir Young is off to another hot start this season. Young averages 20.4 points per game, which is 25th in the nation, with 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Keep an eye out for him in the contest, as he will need to step up if the 49ers want to come out on top.
Charlotte will rely on the new addition Austin Butler in the game also. The senior guard has fit right in at Charlotte as he is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. This season, Butler has been a spark for the 49ers and looks to keep it up in the contest.
Off the bench, junior forward Robert Braswell IV has been able to shift the tempo of games when he steps on the court. Braswell has produced at a high level as he averages 8.2 points on an efficient 66.7% shooting from the field.
For Davidson, a player to watch for is senior forward Luka Brajkovic. Brajkovic averages 13.5 points per game, putting him second among his team. Brajkovic leads the team in rebounding with seven rebounds per game and blocks with four. The 49ers will have to slow him down if they want to come out on top.
Keys to a Charlotte Victory:
The first key for a 49ers victory is to limit the three-ball. Davidson has been efficient from beyond the arc as they shoot an impressive 42.3% which is 11th among all NCAA teams. Strong perimeter defense will be the name of the game for Charlotte.
Cutting down on turnovers will be huge for the 49ers in the game. Charlotte has 49 total turnovers on the season, which hurt them in their two losses. The team will need to play smart and cut down on mistakes if they hope to win the contest.
Looking to Gametime:
The game will tip-off Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. inside the confines of Halton Arena. The teams will battle for the Hornets Nest Trophy, which will be broadcast on Stadium. There will also be a t-shirt giveaway for the first 500 students that enter the arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.