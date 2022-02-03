The Charlotte men's basketball team will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in Halton Arena.
The Niners faced a tough loss on the road against Old Dominion on Saturday and are looking to bounce back against WKU but come back to Halton Arena where they have only lost one game.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez delves into the details about how the team is looking for Thursday's upcoming game.
"Practice has been good, the guys have had some good energy and [we're] refocusing on some of the things we need to improve on individually and also collectively as a unit…I think they're excited and really looking forward to playing on Thursday," said Coach Sanchez.
Where do they stand?
Charlotte has a current record of 11-8 on the overall season and a 4-3 conference record. They are 8-1 when they face their opponents at home and have a 3-4 record when they are on the road. The Niners have won two out of their last five matches.
Western Kentucky has a current record of 11-10 on the overall season and a 2-6 conference record. They have an at-home record of 9-4 and an away record of 0-5. The Hilltoppers have lost five out of their last five matches and will be looking to break that streak stepping into Halton Arena on Thursday.
Matchup history
The Niners and the Hilltoppers have gone head to head in matches dating back to 1984. The record for Charlotte when they face Western Kentucky is 12-22.
The first matchup between the two ended in a 74-68 win for the Niners on their home turf during the 1983-1984 season. The two teams have a slight habit of playing until overtime, with four out of 34 of their overall matches ending in overtime and one out of 34 ending in double overtime.
The last matchup between the two teams ended in a 75-71 overtime win for the Niners and took place on Jan. 2, 2021.
Scouting the Niners
Fifth-year Austin Butler, senior Clyde Trapp, junior Jahmir Young, sophomore Jackson Threadgill and freshman Aly Khalifa have all been consistently showing up on the court for the Niners. These core-five have started for the last three games and have all played their parts when it comes to notching wins for the Niners.
"We play our best basketball when Austin is playing well, Jackson is playing well, Clyde is playing well, Aly is playing well," said Sanchez. "If we can get four of those five guys to play really good ball, we have a better chance at having success."
Khalifa has been named Conference-USA's freshman of the week for the third time this season, and Young has hit a milestone in his career with over 1,000 points. The big man will be a key player in tonight's game and going into the weekend.
Scouting the Hilltoppers
The five consistent starters for WKU have been graduate student Camron Justice, redshirt senior Luke Frampton, senior Jairus Hamilton, junior Jamarion Sharp and sophomore Dayvion McKnight. All five have put up big minutes, as well as fifth-year Josh Anderson.
McKnight is their highest scorer averaging 15.1 per game, and tops the stats with rebounds at 6.2 per game. He also ranks highest for assists at 6.4 per game.
Up next
Charlotte will be at home again in Halton Arena to face Marshall University on Saturday, Feb. 5, with tipoff set for 4 p.m EST. It will be available for viewing on Stadium.
