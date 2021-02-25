Charlotte's men's basketball team (9-11, 5-7) returns to action as they take on a middle-of-the-pack team in UTEP (10-10, 6-8) on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28.
Inclement weather postponed Charlotte's last series against the Roadrunners of UTSA and will return to action for the first time since Feb. 13. The Niners will look to pick up some much-needed wins in El Paso this weekend.
"We will look to get back on track this weekend against UTEP," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "We want to hit our stride at the right time."
On the other side, the Miners are in almost the same situation as the Niners as they played their last game against Florida International on Feb. 13. They were able to sweep the Panthers to get two much-needed wins.
Gametime for the first game of the series will be at 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. The games will also be broadcasted on ESPN+.
Key Players for Charlotte
The first player to watch for this weekend is sophomore guard Jahmir Young who is coming off a poor performance against Old Dominion. Young had 26 points in the first game of the series but could only follow it up with ten points on 2-9 shooting from the field. Young will need to get back on track if the Niners want to be victorious in this series.
The next key player for the Niners has to be graduate student guard Jhery Matos. Matos stepped up for the team in the last series against ODU. In the first game, Matos scored 14 points and then was the team's leading scorer in the second contest against the Monarchs with 11 points. Keep an eye on him this weekend to be big down the stretch.
Lastly, look for senior guard Marvin Cannon to continue to be a spark for the team. Cannon put in a solid performance in the last game against ODU as he scored six points and brought down six rebounds.
Key Players for UTEP
Redshirt junior guard Souley Baum has been a bright spot for the team the whole season. Baum has been everywhere for the team as he is their leading scorer. In the last series against the Panthers, Baum would start with 22 points in the first game and then follow it up with 28 points in the series finale. The Niners will have to slow him down if they want to come out on top.
The next key player for the Miners will be junior guard Christian Agnew. Agnew had great production off the bench in the second game against FIU as he scored 17 points on 4-6 shooting from the field and hit eight free throws at the line. He will look to pick up where he left off this weekend against the Niners.
Lastly, redshirt senior forward Bryson Williams had a productive performance in the second matchup against the Panthers. Williams would score 11 points on 4-10 shooting from the field and bring down nine rebounds in the win.
Keys for a Charlotte Win
The Niners need to get out to a fast start against the Miners this weekend if they hope to stay in the game. In the last game against ODU, the Niners struggled to get going in the first half, and they found themselves down by 16 going into the halftime break. This will be a deciding factor in this weekend's matchups.
The next key for a Charlotte win has to be cutting down on the turnovers. The Niners turned the ball over at a high rate against Old Dominion, as the team had 16 total turnovers. Charlotte will need to cut down on mistakes to come out on top.
Lastly, the Niners will need to continue to take it one game at a time. Head Coach Ron Sanchez has been telling the team to continue to take on new challenges that present themselves one step at a time. The Niners will look to do just that this weekend against the Miners.
"We keep telling our players to continue to see what is coming next," said Sanchez. "We have to give them the tools they need to battle through these tough times."
