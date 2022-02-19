Saturday, Feb. 19, marks the second time the Charlotte men's basketball team has attempted to end a three-game losing streak this season. For what's mostly been an up and down year, the 49ers hope to finish strong, unlike their nine straight losses to end the season just a year ago.
The good news: Charlotte plays Marshall for the second time this season at 7 p.m. in Cam Henderson Arena. The 49ers dismantled the Thundering Herd by twenty-four points just two weeks ago in Halton Arena, in what was one of their best performances this year.
Despite the significant victory, the 49ers will have to play just as good this go-around to sweep the Thundering Herd in 2022. In their Feb. 5 matchup, Marshall was without their best player Taevion Kinsey, who averages a staggering 19.2 points per game. However, Kinsey will be available for this matchup and will likely significantly impact the game.
The 49ers enter this game looking like a desperate team hoping to build confidence before the conference tournament. After back-to-back blowout losses, Charlotte needs this game to stay on course. They currently sit at fourth in C-USA East and trail two games behind Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic.
A loss on Saturday could drop the 49ers below Old Dominion depending on how the Monarchs perform. It's unlikely the 49ers will eclipse any of the top three teams in C-USA East standings, but staying as the fourth seed could go a long way when it comes tournament time.
An important factor of the game will be the performance of Austin Butler, who has really found a groove recently. The transfer is averaging just under 16 points per game in his last four starts and has been the go-to guy outside of standout Jahmir Young. Young has another chance at the history books on Saturday night as he can become the 17th all-time leading scorer for Charlotte with ten points. The two players will be vital to the 49ers leaving West Virginia with a victory.
The Thundering Herd enter this game as a team looking to play spoiler for the rest of the season. Marshall hasn't performed as well as they had hoped, currently last in C-USA East with a putrid 3-10 record. Despite their season struggles, the Thundering Herd has two straight conference wins versus UTEP and Old Dominion.
They look to carry that momentum, win their third straight conference game and potentially overtake FIU for sixth in the East. Marshall will heavily rely on their guards, Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor, to carry the offensive load. The guards average a combined 32.8 points per game and power the Thundering Herd's offense.
If Charlotte wants to control this game, they'll need to limit Kinsey and Taylor's easy opportunities and lock in defensively.
Series history/where to watch
Charlotte holds an all-time 8-13 record against Marshall. The Thundering Herd have won eight out of the last ten matchups, including a season sweep against the 49ers last season.
Charlotte looks to repay the favor and sweep Marshall for what could be the last time the teams face off against each other twice a year. The game will be available to stream at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, as the 49ers look to get back to .500 in conference play.
