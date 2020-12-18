After a big road win against Davidson, Ron Sanchez and Charlotte's men's basketball team looks to get another win against North Carolina A&T. Charlotte comes in with a 2-3 record with wins against South Carolina State and Davidson. NC A&T comes into the game with a 2-7 record with their two wins coming against Charleston Southern and Chicago State University.
Players to watch for the 49ers
It goes without saying at this point, but Jahmir Young will be a key player as he is always for the 49ers. He leads the team in points per game and has led the team in scoring in the last three contests. Another player to keep an eye on is Jackson Threadgill. He has produced several solid games this season off the bench and is lights out from three-point range. The two players will space the floor for Charlotte and knock down a lot of three-point shots.
Players to watch for the Aggies
Kwe Parker and Kameron Langley are the two to watch for the Aggies as they are the only two that average over double figures for the team. It is noted that Parker has only played in one game scoring 18 points so this might not be a true reflection of his true average. Langley averages 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and will be a key player for the team. Their success will be mainly on his hands and if he has a good game their chances go up tremendously.
Key to a Charlotte Victory
Charlotte will look to continue to move the ball well and get a variety of players’ touches and have many different players score. Jahmir Young will need to have another big game and keep the pressure on the A&T defense. Charlotte will need to keep their defense solid. They have been phenomenal this season not allowing over 66 points all year. They held a Davidson team that averaged over 70 points per game to just 52. Charlotte can get a little too defensive-oriented but if they continue to force turnovers and get easy transition points against a team that gives up 13.5 turnovers per game, then the 49ers have a great shot to get a win. Rebounding will be important as always. Supica and Rissetto will look to provide a big boost in rebounding.
With the non-conference season nearing its end, North Carolina A&T will be another good test for the 49ers to get ready for Conference USA play.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on the Charlotte 49er YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.