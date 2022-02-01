Charlotte 49ers men's basketball team was dominated by Old Dominion by a score of 68-52 on Saturday, Jan. 29. This matchup moves the 49ers record to 11-8 overall with a conference record of 4-3. This game held much significance to the Niners where a win would have kept them tied but now fall to third in Conference USA with one game back from first place.
The two teams last played earlier in the week on Wednesday, where the 49ers were able to pull off the victory and win the first matchup within the two-day break.
First half
The game started slow for both teams; the scoring deadlock didn't end until three minutes into the game when Monarchs Austin Triced nailed the first points of the game. From there, the Monarchs surged to an 11-0 run holding the 49ers scoreless for five minutes. Coming off the bench, Robert Braswell opened the scoring for the Niners with two free throws. This didn't hold much promise for the 49ers as they saw themselves trailing going into the half 35-19.
Second half
It was the same storyline as the first half. The Monarchs kept a stronghold on the 49ers and didn't let the lead dip any lower than 14 points. They were destined to hold on to the lead they had in the first half. They ended the game at a final score of 68-52.
Keys from the game
Only two Charlotte players scored in double digits. Jahmir Young had 13 points, and Robert Braswell scored 10 points. Aly Khalifa followed them with nine points and Clyde Trapp with six points.
The 49ers bench produced 21 points in the game but did not help Charlotte mount a comeback. The Monarchs were dominant in the paint, scoring 28 points over the Niners 22 points. In addition, the Monarchs scored 15 points off of turnovers and 13 second-chance points that proved their success against Charlotte.
The Monarchs created a good amount of turnovers to distraught the Niners on offense. They caused 14 turnovers and dominantly had 41 rebounds.
Though the Niners shot 5-23 from behind the arc, it wasn't enough to shorten their deficit. The Niners never had the lead the whole game, with the Monarch's largest lead being 25 points.
Next up
The 49ers have a four-day intermission before their next game against Western Kentucky at Halton Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday. This game will be streamed on ESPN+. This starts a two-game stretch for the Niners where they hope to get back on track in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.