Charlotte's men's basketball team will face Old Dominion University on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Halton Arena at 7 p.m, with fans in the stands for the first time since the Dec. 22 game against Western Carolina.
The Niners are looking for a victory at home after their recent road-trip win against Rice on Saturday.
Scouting the teams:
Charlotte has a current record of 10-7 on the overall season and a conference record of 3-2. Old Dominion has a record of 7-11 on the overall season and a 2-3 conference record. ODU has lost three out of five of their most recent games, with their last win taking place on Jan. 13 against UTSA.
Matchup history:
The Niners and the Monarchs have a matchup history that dates back to December of 1983. This first matchup resulted in a loss for the Niners as the Monarchs took the game with a 78-58 win. The teams have paired up for a total of 41 matches, with the record for the Niners coming out to be 15-27.
For the last 10 matchups, the Niners have gone 2-8. They have a record of 11-10 when they face the Monarchs at Halton Arena and an away record of 4-16 when they face the Monarchs on their home turf. Charlotte has a conference record of 11-21 when they face ODU.
The total points scored by the Niners in 39 years of history with ODU amounts to 2,956.
The last game between the two teams at Halton Arena was on Feb. 10, 2021, and resulted in a close-call of an overtime loss for the Niners with a final score reading 78-76.
Less than a year later, Charlotte hopes to take back the stake in the ground of their home turf and come out with a win.
Key players to watch for:
Sophomore Jackson Threadgill has found his footing in his offensive game and has started in four of the last five games.
He has consistently been apparent on the stats sheet since Conference-USA play began by scoring in the double figures in three out of the five conference games the Niners have played, which happened to also be the three out of five games they won.
In the five total conference games played, Threadgill averaged 10.4 points.
Fifth-year Austin Butler has been showing up as the team's veteran presence. He has scored double figures in nine out of the last 11 games the Niners have played, and six of those times have resulted in a 14 or more point game for Butler.
Butler is averaging seven rebounds per game and is ranked second on the team in scoring at 12.4 points per game. He leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game and is ranked 14th in C-USA.
When Butler's talents combine with junior Jahmir Young's and senior Clyde Trapp's, scoring seems to be no problem for the Niners. All three have scored in the double figures five times this season and reached 15 points or more two times. The Niners are 4-1 when these three reach double digits.
Trapp and Young are up in the top three with Butler when scoring and rebounding. Trapp's average points sit at 9.7 and rebounds at 5.9, with Young at 19.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
What's next?:
After Wednesday's game, Charlotte will turn around to face ODU on their home turf in Norfolk, Virginia, at Chartway Arena on Saturday, Jan. 29, with tipoff set for 7 p.m EST. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
