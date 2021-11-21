This season, Charlotte's men's basketball team is off to a hot start and is now sitting at 3-0. Charlotte won their last game by the skin of their teeth, beating App state by just one point. The last time the Niners started 3-0 was the 2016-17 season.
The 49ers now head to the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. This week, Charlotte, Toledo, Drexel, Tulane, Jacksonville State, Valparaiso and Coastal Carolina are all in the field.
Going into the week, eyes are on Jahmir Young, who leads the team in points, assists, rebounds and steals. His 20.7 points per game make up nearly 30% of the team's points per game and is tied for 37th among all D1 NCAA players.
The first match of the tournament is Charlotte's game against Toledo. These two teams have faced off three times ever, with the last time occurring back in 1980.
Toledo is currently sitting at 2-1 following their first loss of the season to Oakland.
Tipoff is set for 12 p.m.
If the Niners take a win over Toledo, they will move on and face Drexel or Tulane.
Drexel is currently 2-1 and has momentum on their side after a narrow win over Saint Joseph's on Wednesday. Drexel and the Niners have never faced off against each other.
Tulane sits at 1-2 as of now. In their first game, they took a three-point win but took back-to-back single-digit losses in their last two games. Southern University and FSU proved too much for Tulane, and Tulane is now on a losing streak.
Unlike Drexel, Tulane has plenty of history facing Charlotte. These two have faced off 24 times, with Charlotte claiming victory in 15 of the games. Their last match was in 2014, and Tulane won by just a point. This one-point victory for Tulane snapped Charlotte's seven-game winning streak over them.
If Charlotte manages to win in the next two games, they will move on to the Championship. A Niner championship game will have them facing off against one of three teams. The three teams will be Valparaiso, Jacksonville State, or Coastal Carolina.
Valparaiso is 0-2 after losses to Toledo and UIC. Valparaiso has faced the Niners seven times and won four of them. These two faced off in 2019, their only time playing each other since 2006. Charlotte took the victory in that game 67-57.
Jacksonville State is 1-2 this season, with their last loss going into triple overtime. The JSU Gamecocks have never faced off against Charlotte.
Coastal Carolina has the best chance of making it to the Championship and possibly facing the Niners if the Niners make it that far. Following their loss to UNCW, Coastal Carolina is now 1-1.
Coastal Carolina hasn't seen a game against Charlotte since 2010, when the Chanticleers won the second overtime. In Charlotte and Coastal Carolina's eight times facing off against each other, this was the only time the Chanticleers won.
The tournament kicks off when Charlotte takes on Toledo Nov. 22 at 12:00 p.m. The next possible round for the Niners will take place Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The Championship is on the 24th at 5:30 p.m. All of the games will take place in Nassau, Bahamas, and can be watched on Flo Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.