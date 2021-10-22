On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Charlotte 49ers men's basketball team will host the University of Georgia Bulldogs in an exhibition game. This exhibition will be only the second time the two programs have faced off.
In the prior meeting between the two schools, it was also an exhibition game in 2019. It was a close battle as the Bulldogs escaped with a win 77-69.
Charlotte is looking to take advantage of this opportunity to play a big-time out-of-conference opponent. The Niners in Conference USA (C-USA) will attempt to take down Georgia from the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
Charlotte is looking forward to improving their 9-16 overall record and a 5-11 conference record. If Charlotte wins against Georgia, this would be a great confidence boost going into the season.
Offensively the Niners will be looking to leave last season's offense in the past. The Niners ranked thirteenth in offensive production in the conference, second to last. On the other hand, Charlotte looks to maintain their defensive intensity, which had them fourth among C-USA in points allowed at 66.7.
For Charlotte, the big name to watch is Jahmir Young. Young is coming off a fantastic season last year where he averaged 18 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. While on Georgia, the player to watch is Sahvir Wheeler, their returning starting point guard. He led the team in scoring and assists last year at 14 points and 7.4 assists.
The game, win or loss, can only help the Niners. It is an exhibition game, so it does not hurt or help their record, but playing top competition like Georgia could give Charlotte the spark to dominate in conference matchups. This exhibition game also gives younger guys new to the college level time to adjust and contribute to the team.
The Bulldogs traveling to Charlotte is also good for them, as Charlotte will give them a taste early in the season of what a hostile road environment feels like.
The new-look Niners are looking to improve this season, and this is the perfect game to start and build momentum.
Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. inside Halton Arena. Tickets are $15, and a net profit of the ticket revenue from the exhibition will be donated to the Jamil Niner Student Pantry on Charlotte's campus.
