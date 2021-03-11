The Charlotte men's basketball team's hopes of advancing their season were short-lived at the hands of UTSA on Wednesday in their first game of the Conference USA tournament by a score of 72-62. The Roadrunners did everything right down the stretch to avoid a 49er comeback. They will advance to play Western Kentucky.
Charlotte ends the season 9-16 overall and 5-11 in conference play. Charlotte lost their last nine games with their loss to the Roadrunners.
Early in the game, UTSA jumped out to an early lead thanks to stellar perimeter shooting as well as great rebounding. The Roadrunners had three players in double figures, led by Keaton Wallace with 20. Wallace shot 9-19 from the field and gathered six rebounds, all of which were defensive rebounds.
The 49ers left it all on the floor as they started to claw their way back into the game with about eight minutes to go. They got it back to a four-point deficit until the roadrunners made a quick adjustment and stretched the lead back out to 10 in a two-minute spurt.
Jahmir Young and Jordan Shepherd played the entire 40 minutes for the 49ers. Shepherd ended his 49er career with 20 points on 5-11 shooting and 10-12 from the free-throw line. Jahmir Young added 19 points, which mostly came in the first half.
It was a rough season for the 49ers as they lost their last nine games to finish 9-16 on the year. COVID-19 pauses and weather-related issues throughout the year have impacted the season, no doubt, but Head Coach Ron Sanchez will look to prepare for next season.
"I appreciate the way my team played down the stretch. We had it down to almost a one-possession game near the end and left some points out there. We missed some free-throws and easy shots," said Sanchez after the game.
The team as a whole shot 76.7% from the free-throw line, which is above the team's average, but down the stretch of a close game is when they count the most, and the team couldn't sink those in this game.
"Jordan (Shepherd) and Jahmir (Young) have been excellent and done some great things over the course of this season. Their 20 and 19 points really show what they mean to our program," Sanchez added.
There is plenty of uncertainty about the seniors' future. With the NCAA granting all seniors a free year of eligibility, it will be interesting to see which athletes elect to use this extra year or which ones go on and graduate.
Looking ahead for the 49ers, they will return several key players next season, and number one being Jahmir Young. Young led the team in scoring this season and made all-conference first team. He will likely go into next year as the front-runner for C-USA Player of the year.
