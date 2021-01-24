Charlotte (7-7, 3-3) split their double header against Florida Atlantic (8-7, 3-3) this past weekend in Boca Raton. Charlotte was able to bounce back in the second game against the Owls to get their seventh win of the season.
“I think we learned a little bit more from this series. I think we just took one step further to becoming the team we want to be," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez
Game 1:
The first game of the series was on Jan. 22 and Charlotte looked strong in the first half but was unable to hold on. Charlotte would struggle to stop two dominant runs by the Owls and would suffer a hard fought loss. Florida Atlantic would get the win by a score of 66-53 in overtime.
In the first half, Charlotte was playing well and this was all because of sophomore guard Jahmir Young who led the team in scoring early on. Young had eight points on 3-8 shooting and was key for the Niners in the whole game. Young continues to show that he has become a great leader for the team.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Shepherd was also big for the Niners in the first half. Shepherd was able to score seven points on 3-7 shooting as well as bringing down two rebounds for the team. He was key for the team and continues to show that he can get buckets when the team needs it most.
Another player that was all over the court for the Niners was graduate student guard Jhery Matos. Matos made his presence felt early on as he scored four points on 2-3 shooting from the field and he was big on the boards as he had six rebounds.
The Niners were shooting 40% from the field in the first half which allowed them to get out to a lead at halftime. Once again the three points shooting for Charlotte was non-existent as they didn’t make a single shot from distance.
Charlotte led going into halftime by a score of 27-18 and looked to hold on to the lead in the second half.
In the second half, Jahmir Young continued to play well as he would end up finishing the game with an impressive 22 points on 8-23 shooting from the field. Young was key in the game as he hit a shot to force overtime against the Owls with 24 seconds remaining to tie it at 50.
Jhery Matos and Brice Williams helped the rebounding numbers for Charlotte in the game. Matos would have 11 rebounds and Williams would bring down nine rebounds.
In overtime, Charlotte would only score three points as Florida Atlantic would go on a 13-0 run to win the game. Charlotte would have tons of motivation going into the game on Saturday.
“We were ready to get back on the court and show what we can do after a game like that,” said Sanchez.
Game 2:
The second game would be a much different story for Charlotte. The team would once again get out to a big lead and when Florida Atlantic would try to get back in the game the Niners would slam the door.
In the first half, Charlotte shot the ball better from three as they were all the way up to 60%. This was once again due to the great play of Jahmir Young who would have 14 points in the half as well as going 100% from three as he shot 2-2.
Sophomore forward Anzac Rissetto would provide some key bench scoring for Charlotte in the first half. Rissetto was big in the paint and he was able to score six points which would be a big reason for the early lead.
Brice Williams would step up as well in the first half which would be a good thing to see. Williams would have six points on an efficient 3-4 shooting from the field. He seemed to be back to his old self.
Charlotte was shooting 50% from the field as a team in the first half and this led to a ten point lead for the Niners. The lead was 39-29 at the end of the first half of play.
In the second half, Florida Atlantic would sneak back into the game as they would tie the game at 42 with 14:24 left. It looked as though Charlotte was going to once again give the game away but Jahmir Young was huge and kept the Niners in the lead. Young would finish the game with 25 points as well as hitting an amazing 13 free throws.
“They showed some mental toughness down the stretch to close the game out,” said Sanchez.
Jordan Shepherd would also have a very good game as he would finish the game with 19 points on 5-9 shooting from the field. Shepherd would make a clutch steal which led to a dunk with 45 seconds left in the game. This would be the final dagger which delivered a Charlotte win.
Charlotte showed once again that they will fight through adversity as they would hold on to win the second game of the double header by a score of 74-71.
Charlotte moves to 3-3 in conference play and is looking ahead to the rest of the conference slate. The Niners will play their next games on Jan. 29 and 30 back in Halton Arena and both games will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
"This team has shown the perseverance to continue forward even after they haven't had success like on Friday night," said Sanchez. "It is very encouraging to see that level of commitment and unity.”
