In the second Conference-USA weekend for Charlotte, the 49ers split the series with UAB, losing the first game on Friday while rebounding on Saturday to win the second game.
Game 1, Friday
In the first game, the Charlotte 49ers could not overcome a 26-point deficit in the second half, losing to the UAB Blazers 61-37.
“UAB hit first,” said Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez. “I think that is the part where it's going to be the most disappointing when I watch the film is the lack of our defensive blocks, and then the way we turned the ball over that led to easy points for UAB.”
To begin the game, UAB scored the first seven points until the Niners got on the board with a free throw by Jahmir Young. But it did not get any better as the Blazers scoring streak continued, scoring the next 16 points in seven minutes to take a 24-1 lead over the Niners with eight minutes left in the half. Charlotte started to find a little bit of rhythm, scoring 10 points in the rest of the first half but the Blazers hot streak continued as well and when half time hit, UAB had a 26-point lead, with the score being 37-11.
The second half started off with five straight points by Blazer Michael Ertel. The second half would be a little bit more even, with Charlotte scoring 26 points in the second half to the Blazers 24 but it was not enough to overcome the poor first half as the Niners fell 61-37 to the Blazers.
Brice Williams was the only Niner to have a double-digit scoring game, scoring 13 points while the Blazers Michael Ertel led the game in scoring with 15 points.
Game 2, Saturday
In the second game, the 49ers rebounded from Friday’s game to get the win Friday 70-55 to even the series and hand the Blazers their first conference loss of the season.
“Definitely proud of the way we played, especially after the challenging game yesterday,” said Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez. “I know they were disappointed in how they played, so for them to muster the energy to come back and not just play but play with the level of passion and connectivity and selflessness as a coach, you applaud them.”
The Blazers scored the first five points to grab the first lead of the game, but that lead did not last as Charlotte went on an 18-0 run the next seven minutes to take a 18-5 lead with 13 minutes left in the half. Slowly in the remaining minutes of the half, UAB started to slowly creep up on the Niners and it paid off as Michael Ertel hit three free throws at the end of the half to lower that 13 point lead to a now one-point lead, with the scoring being 31-30.
UAB grabbed the lead back at the beginning of the half by a jumper by Michael Ertel. The next 10 minutes was back and forth for both teams but once the 10-minute marker hit, with the score being 50-48 Charlotte, the Niners went on a 10-0 run the next three minutes to increase their lead to 12. The Blazers were now the once playing catch up but they failed to do so with Charlotte winning the game 70-55.
Three Charlotte players scored in double-figures, including a career-high 22 points by Brice Williams while Jahmir Young had 14 points and Jhery Matos had 13 points. Tavin Loven and Trey Jemison scored in double digits for the Blazers.
The 49ers will head to Boca Raton, Florida next weekend for a two-game series against conference foes Florida Atlantic Friday, January 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 23 at 4 p.m.
