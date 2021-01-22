After an abysmal first game against UAB, the 49ers turned things around and asserted themselves in a dominant game-two win over UAB.
“If I had the answer to that, I would tell you, but I don’t,” head coach Ron Sanchez told reporters after being asked how they dominated in the second game after getting defeated in the first.
Everything was performing like a well-oiled machine for the 49ers in the second contest against UAB, and they will look to continue this high-level play this week against FAU.
“It isn’t an effort thing. Our guys always play hard, but it is more of an execution thing and executing the game plan,” said Sanchez.
Players to watch for Charlotte
The main guy to watch this week is Brice Williams. After scoring 22 points in the second game last week, shooting 3-3 from three-point range, he will need to continue this high level of play throughout the remainder of the season for the 49ers.
“It is nice to see his evolvement throughout the season so far,” said Sanchez about Brice Williams.
The other player to watch is Jordan Shepard. He has taken a back seat to this point in the season, really letting Jahmir Young take the spotlight.
Players to watch for FAU
The do-it-all guy for FAU is Jailyn Ingram. The 6’7 forward shoots 50% from the field as well as behind the arc. Guarding a guy of this caliber is no easy task, and Jherry Matos or Brice Williams has an enormous task at hand.
He comes in averaging just over 15 points per game and dishing out slightly over three assists per game. Charlotte will need to be cautious of his scoring ability at all three levels. He can get hot quickly, and Charlotte cannot let that happen.
“FAU is undefeated at home, and they have two guys averaging double figures, as well as some big guys that can shoot the three,” said Sanchez.
Keys to a 49er victory
Other than stopping Ingram, the 49ers will need to limit their turnovers. In the first game against UAB, they committed 23 turnovers en route to a crushing loss. However, in the second, they achieved only 11 turnovers en route to the win.
This was one key takeaway from that series, and if the 49ers can limit their turnovers to a minimum, then their chances of winning drastically change.
Rebounding is the second key to the game. In four of Charlotte’s six wins, they have outrebounded their opponents. Supica and Risetto will need to have big games on the glass and make sure not to allow offensive rebounds for FAU.
Both games will be broadcasted on ESPN+ or can be listened to live on ESPN 730. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22 and at 4 p.m. on Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.