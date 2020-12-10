The Charlotte 49ers will play host to in-state rival the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Friday, Dec. 11. Charlotte, with a 1-2 record, is looking to build off of a dominant performance beating South Carolina State 78-40 in their last game which gave the Niners their first win of the year. The game will broadcasted nationally on ESPNU inside of Halton Arena.
App State’s lone Division I win of their 3-1 record also came against South Carolina State. Their other two victories came against Division III NC Wesleyan and NCCAA Carver College. The statistics are somewhat inflated for the Mountaineers due to them beating Carver 105-23.
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index Matchup Predictor has the Niners favored to win by 52.4%.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez is ready for his team to take the nationally stage.
“Always excited to be on the floor and to be on the floor on national tv is even more exciting and I think our players are really looking forward to it," said Sanchez.
Players to watch for Charlotte
Look for starting point guard Sophomore Jahmir Young who is averaging 14 points per game, six rebounds per game, and 3.3 assists per game. Young will get a lot of playing time and is always a good scoring option.
Another player for Charlotte to keep an eye on is Freshman Guard Jackson Threadgill who came out and scored his first double-digit scoring performance getting 11 points in 12 minutes on 60% shooting. Having won a championship in high school last year at Davidson Day, Threadgill looks to propel himself after that breakout performance against South Carolina State.
Players to watch for App State
One player to watch for the Mountaineers is Freshman Forward CJ Huntley who is coming off of a strong 18 point performance against NC Wesleyan. The only game he didn’t score in was also the only game App lost which was against Bowling Green.
Another player to watch is Sophomore Guard Donovan Gregory who has scored in double digits in three of the four games played. He had a strong 14 point four rebound performance against NC Wesleyan last time on the floor.
Keys to a Charlotte Victory
A major thing Charlotte needs to improve on is limiting turnovers. The 49ers are averaging 11.7 turnovers per game. Charlotte’s assist-to-turnover ratio is 1.2 which needs to really improve as the season progresses and as the team builds chemistry that ratio should improve.
“I think every game we get under our belt will improve our chemistry and our synergy,” said Sanchez. "So look to see that assist-to-turnover ratio increase as the season progresses as the young team grows together."
Another key will be to win the rebounding battle but that has been a concern for Charlotte this season until their win against South Carolina State. App State is averaging 47.8 rebounds per game this season compared to the 49ers’ 36.3 rebounds per game.
The final key to victory is making sure that the offense is clicking cause against a high powered Mountaineers offense that is averaging 78.5 points per game against Division I opponents and averaging 85.8 points per game compared to Charlotte’s 66.7 points per game which is against only Division I opponents.
“We are trying to clean up the things we have to clean up” said Sanchez.
