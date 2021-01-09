In no surprise, another COVID-19 cancellation has plagued the 49ers athletics program as Charlotte's men's basketball team had to cancel their two games against Marshall. The 49ers were able to reschedule their game against Belmont Abbey that was previously slated for Nov. 30 but will now be Jan. 9.
Charlotte comes in with a 5-4 record, with their most recent game being a win against Western Kentucky. Charlotte will need to continue playing efficiently to get the non-conference win on Saturday.
Players to watch for the 49ers
The first player to watch is guard Brice Williams. He had a bit of a shaky non-conference, but he played very efficiently in the two games against Western Kentucky. He will look to provide a big boost for the 49ers and continue his efficient play.
The second player to watch goes without saying; Jahmir Young will be the main guy for the 49ers as he always is and has been this season. He will look to get easy transition opportunities as well as shoot the three well. His push for C-USA player of the year continues and his phenomenal play speaks for itself.
Players to watch for Belmont Abbey
Belmont Abbey comes in at 2-0 after several of their games this season have been canceled and some others postponed. In their wins, the Crusaders have only outscored their opponents by three points. A one-point victory and a two-point victory respectively. It is going to take everyone if they want to take down the 49ers.
LJ McCoy is the player to watch for the Crusaders, as he comes in averaging 15 points per game shooting 43% from the field. He will look to put defensive pressure on Jahmir Young and force him to make plays.
Keys to a 49er Victory
Stopping LJ McCoy is the number one priority for the 49ers if they want to get the victory. Limiting turnovers will be another key simply because the Crusaders like to get out in transition and score quickly with their guards. Jahmir Young will likely draw the assignment of guarding LJ McCoy, so if I am Ron Sanchez, I feel confident that Jahmir can handle the task as he has all season so far. Milos Supica will need to be a dominant force in the middle for the 49ers and continue to rebound the ball at a high level.
Gametime is set for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 n Halton Arena. Catch the action on YouTube TV or on the radio on ESPN 730 The Game.
