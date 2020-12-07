The Charlotte 49ers basketball team will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs in their third game of the season on Monday, Dec. 7. Charlotte comes into the game 0-2 after hard fought losses against Georgia State and ECU. The 49ers will look to get their first win of the season against a struggling South Carolina State team that is 0-4 on the season.
“The team will be focused and ready to get on the court,” said Head Basketball Coach Ron Sanchez.
Gametime will be at 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on YouTube Live. Charlotte will play at home in Halton Arena and the Niners are hungry for a win.
Key Players for Charlotte
The Niners will look to sophomore guard Jahmir Young for major production against the Bulldogs. Young, who is averaging 15 points per game as well as six rebounds, had a fantastic game in the last contest for the Niners against Georgia State. Young led the team in scoring with 20 points and was tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven.
Senior guard Jordan Shepherd is another player to keep an eye on in this game as he has been putting in the hard work on and off the court. Shepherd was a big part of the offense last year and he showed it against Georgia State with 15 points but he will have to take better shots if the Niners want to come out on top.
Another player to watch for Charlotte is guard Brice Williams who has taken a bigger role with the team and has delivered at every step of the way. Williams had ten points against Georgia State as well as seven rebounds. Williams is averaging seven and a half points and five rebounds in his sophomore season. He has been the spark for the Niners when the going gets tough and will be big for the team against the Bulldogs.
“The players have the responsibility of making adjustments on the fly,” said Sanchez. “These guys are leaders and will do anything to help the team win.”
Key Players for South Carolina State
The Bulldogs have been led by freshman forward Jemal Davis so far this season. Davis has been one of the few bright spots for South Carolina State as he is leading the team in scoring with nine points per game. He has come up big for the team and will be somebody the Niners have to be ready for.
Freshman guard Floyd Rideau Jr. had a big game for the Bulldogs in their last contest against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. Rideau Jr. had a season-high 15 points in a losing effort for the team. Rideau is a young player that is learning fast and the Niners can’t turn a blind eye to him.
The last player to look for is freshman guard Themus Fulks who has been a key component of the team. Fulks had 12 points against the Bulldogs of UNC Asheville. Fulks has stepped up when needed and will look to continue his hot streak against the Niners.
Keys for a Charlotte Win
The first key for the Niners has to be finishing in the second half. Charlotte went into last Friday's game with a 36-32 halftime lead. In the second half, the Niners were outscored 44-29 which resulted in a nine-point loss. The team has to take better shots in the second half and keep the intensity the whole time.
Another key for a Charlotte win is to improve the bench scoring. The bench only scored eight points in the loss to Georgia State. They will need a big spark if they want to have a chance to win this game. Expect young players such as Jackson Threadgill and Anzac Rissetto to get more playing time as well as more scoring opportunities against the Bulldogs.
Lastly, the Niners will have to be sharp in everything that they do and make changes on the fly. Sanchez was very proud of how the team was progressing and stressed how important the time off the court had been for the team. Sanchez will help the team keep that fire and, in turn, will lead to many victories for the rest of the year.
“We have to be sharp with our presentation on the court and the time that we put in,” said Sanchez. “We are fired up and excited to see what we can do on the court.”
