Charlotte men's basketball team (1-3) will meet longtime rival Davidson (3-2) to battle it out for the Hornets Nest Trophy on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Davidson is coming off of a dominating win against the Eagles of Georgia Southern last week while Charlotte is looking to bounce back after a hard fought loss against Appalachian State.
“We are going to put emphasis on things we struggled with and improve upon it against Davidson,” said head coach Ron Sanchez.
Gametime will be at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+. The Niners will travel right up the road to Davidson in John M. Belk Arena as Charlotte will be looking for their second win of the season.
Key Players for Charlotte
Sophomore guard Jahmir Young had a monster performance against Appalachian State as he recorded a season high of 24 points on 8-13 shooting. Young was key for the Niners and almost led them to a win. He has lived up to the preseason all conference-USA hype and will look to continue his hot streak.
“We are going to pick out the pieces we need to fix and get ready to bounce back,” said Young.
Another player to look out for is senior forward Milos Supica who had a good game against the Mountaineers. Supica recorded 11 points as well as bringing down seven rebounds. Supica has been big in the paint for the Niners and will need to have a big game down low to help Charlotte get the win.
Lastly, bench scoring for the Niners has continued to show growth as freshman guard Jackson Threadgill and sophomore forward Anzac Rissetto have increased production. Threadgill had nine points against App. State and Rissetto had four points as well as a block. The production off the bench is huge for the Niners and will be key down the stretch against Davidson.
Key Players for Davidson
Senior guard Carter Collins has been a big component of the offense for Davidson this season. Collins had 23 points and four assists against Georgia Southern in their 77-45 win. Charlotte will have to slow him down if they want a chance to win this one.
Sophomore forward Hyunjung Lee has had great production all season long for the Wildcats. Lee is averaging 17 points per game and is coming off of a 18 point performance against Georgia Southern. Lee can do it all and expect him to show up against Charlotte.
Senior guard Kellan Grady has scored in double digits in every game for Davidson this season and is the team's leading scorer. Grady had 17 points against the Eagles and is on a hot streak that has pushed the Wildcats over the top. Grady who averages 18 points per game is somebody the Niners will have to keep an eye on.
Keys for a Charlotte Win
Charlotte was up by ten points in the second half against Appalachian State on Friday and were unable to capitalize to get their second win of the season. Charlotte has to cut down on turnovers which plagued them late in the second half. The Niners who turned the ball over 12 times will have to cut that number down on Tuesday night.
The second key is to let the offense play through Jahmir Young. Young couldn’t be stopped in the game against the Mountaineers and he didn’t seem to have the ball much in the final minutes. Young is progressing into a great leader for the Niners and the best way to do that is to give him the reins on the offensive side of the ball.
Lastly, Charlotte will have to learn from their losses. The Niners are a young team that will continue to get better by learning. Head coach Ron Sanchez understands that it will take time but he is excited for what the next step will be. Charlotte is going to do whatever it takes to get better as a whole.
“We have a lot of lessons we can learn but we are excited to see how we can build off of it,” said Sanchez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.