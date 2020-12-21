The Charlotte 49ers (3-3) will travel to Washington, D.C. to face the George Washington (1-5) Colonials. Charlotte, who is coming off of a hard fought win against the Aggies of North Carolina A&T, will look to push their winning streak to three games. Charlotte is on a hot streak and is ready to get back on the court.
“We want to get back on the court and show how much we have grown as a team,” said sophomore guard Jahmir Young.
Key Players for Charlotte
One key player has to be Jahmir Young based on his monster performances of late. Young had 27 points on 9-11 shooting to propel the Niners over the Aggies on Saturday. This will also be a big game for him as he will return close to his hometown of Hyattsville, Maryland and he will have a lot to prove. Young will need to have a big game if the Niners want to continue their winning streak.
“It is a good feeling to know that I will be back home and I am excited for the opportunity,” said Young.
Another player to keep an eye on for the Niners will be sophomore guard Brice Williams. Williams has had a breakout start to his season and against North Carolina A&T he showed it by having 13 points as well as four rebounds. Williams has been a huge bright spot in the season and his production will help the Niners against the Colonials.
Lastly, Charlotte will need more production from senior Jordan Shepherd. Shepherd had a quiet game against North Carolina A&T as he only recorded nine points on 3-5 shooting from the field. Shepherd will look to get back on track and help the Niners deliver a win.
Key Players for George Washington
Sophomore guard James Bishop has been tearing it up lately for George Washington. Bishop is the leading scorer for the Colonials and he is averaging 19.5 points per game so far. In the last game against William & Mary he was able to score 21 points for the Colonials in a close loss. Charlotte will have to slow Bishop down if they want to get the win.
Another player to watch for has to be sophomore guard Jamison Battle who has been producing well for the Colonials so far. Against William & Mary, Battle had 17 points on 6-13 shooting from the field. Battle will need to be the focus of Charlotte’s defensive attack on Tuesday.
Lastly, sophomore guard Jameer Nelson Jr. has been putting in good minutes off the bench for the Colonials and has been a spark for the team. Nelson Jr. who is the son of former NBA player Jameer Nelson who played most notably for the Orlando Magic. Nelson Jr. who has carved out his own path is averaging 9.8 points and 2.3 assists per game which shows that he can be a threat.
Keys for a Charlotte Win
Three point shooting has been a point of improvement for the Niners all season long. Charlotte struggled shooting from three in the first half against the Aggies but was able to pick it up in the second half. Charlotte finished the game shooting 35.3% from three and will need to improve this against George Washington to get a win.
Another key for Charlotte is better ball handling. In the game against North Carolina A&T, Charlotte was sloppy with the ball and it resulted in the team coming from behind. Charlotte finished the game with 15 turnovers and for a Charlotte win they will have to cut down on this.
The last key for Charlotte is all about mindset. Charlotte will have to change their mindset if they get down against the Colonials. Charlotte will look to the leaders of the team such as Shepherd and Young to get them back in the game. The Niners will keep the mindset of doing what is best for the team and this will lead them to victory.
Gametime will be at 2:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+. The Niners will travel to play in the Charles E. Smith center and Charlotte will be looking to get their third win in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.