The Charlotte men's basketball team will hit the road to take on Appalachian State on Thursday, Nov. 18, for their first away game of the season.
The 49ers look to capitalize on the opportunity and gain a win over the App State Mountaineers after winning against USC Upstate this past weekend. The 49ers are currently 2-0 this season after winning their first two games on home turf.
"I'm looking forward to us being on the road and trying to see how we can take our next step," said Coach Sanchez.
"[Going] against a team of that caliber is going to be great for us, they're very well coached, and they play hard defensively, they shoot the ball well from the perimeter, they have very athletic guards and good size on the interior. It's going to be something that will challenge our defense but again, as a coach, that's what you want so you can see where you are and also try to get your first road victory."
Plenty of history
Charlotte and App State have an overall matchup record of 24-15, with Charlotte leading. The 49ers have a home record of 16-5 and an away record of 8-10 when facing the Mountaineers. This match will mark the 40th time the two teams have faced one another.
The last matchup between the two teams took place on Dec. 11, 2020, with App State taking the lead with a 61-57 final score. The first matchup between the two took place on Feb. 10, 1971, and resulted in a 72-57 win for the 49ers.
Scouting the Mountaineers
In their first game of the season in early November, the Mountaineers lost on the road to Iona by a score of 65-53. App State will come into their matchup with Charlotte with a familiar record on home turf, two home wins in their last two contests. Their most recent win was against William Peace on Nov. 15, with a final score of 98-49.
So far this season, App State's senior guard Adrian Delph has averaged 14.7 points over the three contests, setting a current career record for himself. He has an average of 6.3 a night when it comes to rebounds.
App State head coach Dustin Kerns has been with the team for three years and guided them to their first NCAA Tournament bid in just two years since the year 2000.
49ers to watch
After putting up consistent numbers on the stat sheet, first-year Aly Khalifa was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week. He averaged 10 points, two assists, and five rebounds in the two home victories against Monmouth and USC Upstate. He will be a key player to watch for when it comes to Charlotte's post play.
Junior Jahmir Young has been a strong presence for the 49ers, as he averaged 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the first two games of the year. He stacked up a career-high nine assists against Upstate on Friday.
Transfers Clyde Trapp, Austin Butler and Robert Braswell have provided a strong veteran presence on the team that has been key to Charlotte's success so far. Butler is the second-leading scorer on the team with 13.0 ppg, with Trapp as the third leading scorer (12.5 ppg) and Braswell as the fourth (12.5 ppg).
More road games
After facing App State on Thursday, the team will travel to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. Charlotte is set to begin the three-day tournament against Toledo at noon ET on Monday, Nov. 22, and will be available for streaming on FloSports.
