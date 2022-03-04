The Charlotte men's basketball team will take on the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg, Miss., to wrap up the 2021-2022 regular season on Saturday, March 5, at 3 p.m. The 49ers will look to end the season on a high note.
The 49ers are coming off a win against Middle Tennessee and have an overall 16-13 record. The Golden Eagles have are 6-24 overall and are currently on a 13-game losing streak.
Matchup history:
The two teams first encountered one another on the court back in January 1971. The match resulted in an 89-88 win for the 49ers. The upcoming game will be their 38th all-time meeting. The most recent matchup between the two teams took place on Feb. 1, 2020, where Southern Miss. took down Charlotte in a 74-68 win. The 49ers have an away record of 12-4 when they travel to the Golden Eagles' home court and are 12-2 when they battle it out at Halton Arena.
Charlotte has lost against Southern Miss. in their last three matches. The overall matchup record between the two teams sits at 29-8, with Charlotte leading and looking to set their record at an even 30 come Saturday. If Charlotte comes out with a win, it will put them at 17 wins on the year.
Scouting the Niners:
Junior Jahmir Young has been a rocket this season, scoring over 20 points in 17 out of their 29 games. He is the only player in Conference-USA to have both played in and scored in double figures in every game so far this season.
The trio consisting of Young and seniors Austin Butler and Clyde Trapp has been stellar, with all three scoring in the double digits during their most recent matchup. Butler scored 11 and had six rebounds, while Trapp put up 12 points and pulled down nine boards.
Young led the Niners in the most recent game against Middle Tennessee in scoring, putting up a game-high 16 points and a game-high of 11 rebounds. This marks Young's fourth double-double of the season.
Scouting the Golden Eagles:
Junior Tyler Stevenson leads the team in rebounding and scoring and averages 14.3 points per game and 7.7 boards. His 7.7 rebounding average is ranked fourth in the league, and 40 of those rebounds have come on the offensive glass.
Key player Tae Hardy suffered an injury back in November and has been absent on the court since then, putting a wrench in the lineup for the Golden Eagles.
Looking to game day:
The 49ers will take on the Golden Eagles on Saturday, March 5, with tipoff set for 3 p.m. at Reed Green Coliseum. The game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.
