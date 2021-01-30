Charlotte’s men’s basketball team made a huge statement with a sweep of C-USA opponent FIU over the weekend. Jahmir Young led the 49ers in scoring both nights and an unfamiliar face emerged for the 49ers as well to provide a big boost.
The 49ers really seemed to play with intensity and get the series sweep they have been looking for all season. Charlotte has made a habit of losing Friday games and winning on Saturday, but this time the 49ers turned the corner for the sweep.
Game One
The first game on Friday night was a defensive battle with neither team scoring over 20 points until 2:08 remaining in the first half. FIU led the 49ers by one point at the halftime break with Eric Lovett leading the team in scoring.
The unsung hero for the 49ers was transfer senior Marvin Cannon. The senior guard, previously at Washington State, worked extremely hard for the 49ers and finished with eight points and ten rebounds with a block and a steal to add to his great night. He did all the little things for the 49ers to help them get the win.
It was Jahmir Young that stole the show as per usual for the 49ers. He finished with a double-double with 25 points and ten rebounds. It has come to be expected that the offense plays through Young and will continue to be this way the remainder of the season.
Charlotte was down three with just ten seconds to play when Jahmir Young hit the game-tying three-pointer with just a few seconds remaining in the game. It was a back and forth battle in overtime until a late FIU turnover, followed by a Jherry Matos dunk all but sealed the deal for the 49ers.
“I felt like we came out flat, but we came together as a team and really grinded out that win,” guard Jahmir Young said after the game.
Game Two
Marvin Cannon, after having a great first game, got the start in the second contest in place of Brice Williams. Unlike the first game, this contest had a lot of scoring in the first half. The first half was primarily dominated by FIU, but the 49ers found a way to claw their way back into the game.
After being down 29-19 with just over six minutes to play in the half, Charlotte went on a 6-0 run over the next two minutes to cut the lead to just four with 3:59 to go in the half. Charlotte went into the halftime break down 39-34.
Dimon Carrigan for the Panthers made a dunk, extending the lead to 41-34 with 18:27 remaining in the game. Then a Jherry Matos three and a Jahmir Young layup helped the 49ers to cut it to just a two-point game.
Charlotte reclaimed the lead for the first time since it was 5-3 after Jared Garcia knocked down a pair of free throws. It would go back-and-forth for the next three minutes until FIU started to try and pull away with a couple of layups and free throws.
Those plans were thwarted by a Brice Williams layup and one, followed by a Jahmir Young three-point basket. Charlotte then reclaimed the lead with a Brice Williams layup.
After Cameron Cocoran made a jumper to tie the game at 61, it was senior guard Jordan Shepard’s turn to be the one to hit the big shot for the 49ers as he knocked down a three to go up 64-61 late in the game.
Jherry Matos made two free throws followed by a Dimon Carrigan layup to cut the 49er lead to three with just over 30 seconds left. Charlotte could hold the ball and force FIU to foul, but instead, they saw a fast break opportunity that was stopped by a Dimon Carrigan block and a quick layup by Cameron Cocoran.
With the lead, only one, Jahmir Young stepped up to the line and nailed both free throws to go up three. The leading scorer for the Panthers’ Eric Lovett got a good look to tie the game with a three but his efforts were unsuccessful and the 49ers were able to hold on to sweep the Panthers this series.
“Being able to win the first back-to-back of the season is big for us,” senior Jordan Shepard had to say after the game.
It is noted that Charlotte trailed in both of these games at the half but came back to win, which is the opposite from what has been notorious to happen this year with them leading at halftime often and then losing the game.
“You can’t have success until you have failed; it is a road that must be traveled and many people don’t understand that. Arriving at success without failing is not adequate,” head coach Ron Sanchez said after the game.
Moving Forward
The home stent was short as Charlotte hit the road to take on Middle Tennessee next week on Feb. 5th and 6th at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
