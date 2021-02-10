Charlotte (9-9, 5-5 C-USA) will look to bounce back against rival Old Dominion (9-5, 5-3 C-USA). The series will be on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 13, which will be key games for the Niners. Charlotte, who has lost two straight, is looking to get back on track as the season nears the end.
“We are looking forward to playing our rival and showing what we have as a team,” said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. “We want to get over the hump as we are approaching the end of the season.”
Game-time for both games will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 in Halton Arena and at 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 in Chartway Arena. Both games will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
Key Players for Charlotte
The first player to watch for has to be sophomore guard Jahmir Young, who once again led the team in scoring in both games against Middle Tennessee. Young had 22 points in the first game and followed up with 14 points on a poor 4-17 shooting performance. Young will look to get back on track and lead the Niners to a much-needed win.
The next player to watch for is senior center Milos Supica, who got back on track in the second meeting with the Niners. Supica finished the game tied for leading scorer with 14 points on 6-6 shooting from the field and bringing down nine rebounds. Supica will look to keep it up this weekend against the Monarchs of Old Dominion.
Lastly, sophomore guard Brice Williams had an impressive performance off the bench in the second meeting with Middle Tennessee. Williams would be a spark off the bench as he scored 10 points on an efficient 3-5 shooting from the field.
Key Players for Old Dominion
Old Dominion got back into action last weekend against Marshall after almost a multi-week hiatus from the action. The Monarchs, who have had a season filled with rescheduling games, have relied on their senior guard Malik Curry. Curry is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points per game and four assists per game. Charlotte will have to slow him down if they want to come out on top in either game.
The next player to watch for is senior forward Austin Trice. Trice was big off the bench for the Monarchs in their second game against the Thundering Herd as he was able to score 16 points on 8-12 shooting from the field and bring down eight rebounds.
Lastly, junior forward Joe Reece has been important for the team this season. Reece scored 16 points and had eight rebounds in the first game and followed it up by scoring 13 points with eight rebounds in the final game of the series against Marshall.
Keys for a Charlotte Win
The first key for a Charlotte win would have to be cutting down on fouls. In the second game against Middle Tennessee, the Niners committed 12 fouls. The Niners will have to cut down on this against Old Dominion if they hope to win.
The next key for a Charlotte win is to bring up their assist numbers. The Niners only had eight assists, which hurt the team down the stretch in the second game against Middle Tennessee. Charlotte will need to pass it around more, which will lead to more scoring opportunities on the offensive side of the ball.
The Niners are excited to play their rival and improve as a team.
“We are encouraged by the willingness to stay the course, and these players have done a good job of doing this,” said Sanchez. “We are improving, and we will find a way to win this weekend.”
