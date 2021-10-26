Coming off of a rough season last year, the Charlotte men's basketball team looks to capitalize on this fresh start, and Austin Butler might just be a key piece to the puzzle.
Butler is a fifth-year transfer student at Charlotte after spending the last four years playing at Holy Cross in Massachusetts, where he started all but nine games as a four-year starter. He averaged 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game during his time with the Crusaders.
Butler was the team's second-highest scorer during the 2020-21 season, clocking in at 16.1 points a night and leading the team in rebounds, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, minutes and steals.
The Latrobe, Pennsylvania native decided on Charlotte for his last year of eligibility back in April. For him, it was an easy call choosing the Queen City to close out his collegiate basketball career.
"I was very attracted from the start to Charlotte, just through the facilities and the coaches," said Butler. "The big thing for me was just the relationships that the coaches built with me during recruiting and trying to get me to come here. And it was real. You could tell it was real.
"So, that was kind of the selling point for me, the family atmosphere and that they really cared."
The 6-5 guard highlights that relationships are a big part of his career and who he is. The comfort he felt with the coaching staff and the environment made it easy for him to make that choice to join the team.
"I'm a big relationship guy, so you know with the one year, it's kind of weird, and it's not somewhere where you're going to stay for four years," said Butler. "...The relationship piece and the trust are very big, and I felt that with Coach Sanchez and Vic Sfera who recruited me and with all the other guys on the staff it's the same way, so it's been great."
Coach Sanchez, who is beginning his fourth season as head coach with the team, speaks highly of Butler and his abilities to help the team succeed.
"I expect for him to dive on the floor 20 times a game," said Sanchez. "He is an energetic guy who is willing to sacrifice his body for a possession. I love him, and I love his commitment to trying to be the toughest guy on the floor."
Butler looks to use his veteran presence here on the team by utilizing his experience and building off of it.
With one year left, he plans to do whatever it takes to help his team win.
"Being a fifth-year guy, bringing my experience just to help win and whatever I have to do to win is important," said Butler. "Whatever I have to do to help the team win, you know, wherever they need me, I'm going to do that every day. That's my goal, just to win and do whatever you have to do to win, so that's what I'm here for."
Aside from putting the ball into the net, Butler has a grit about him that will be helpful for the team when it comes down to those tough battles. His stats show how talented he can be when it comes to the obvious parts of the game, but his overall physicality contributes greatly to his success on the court and the little things that may go unnoticed.
"Outside of scoring, I'd say my toughness [makes me different]," said Butler. "...I bring it every day, I do the little things, I'm always on the floor taking charges, and you know, just playing physical. I feel like I bring a physical nature that is needed and that helps me succeed. I take pride in doing the little things that not everyone loves to do. That's probably the best part of my game is just the little things and being physical.
When it comes to being a leader on a team with five fifth-year players, Butler notes that everyone has a role in leading the younger members and teaching them about their own past experiences.
"Everyone has to be a leader in their own way. There are no standout leaders," said Butler. "But, definitely using my experience and doing that by my actions and having a voice, you know, just trying to help these young guys in our program experience things that I've already experienced and just help them get the best out of their experience. I'm definitely trying to be a leader on and off the court whenever I can be."
The goal is set high for the 49ers this year, and with Butler and the rest of the talent-stacked roster, the possibilities are endless for what they will succeed this season.
