Last season didn't have the ending that the Charlotte men's basketball team had hoped for, losing the last nine games in a row.
Now in 2021, there's a 49er team that added talent in the transfer portal and gained valuable lessons and experiences from last season.
"There were so many lessons learned last season from injuries to emotional stuff," said head coach Ron Sanchez. "I'm embracing it and asking myself, what lessons did I personally learn as a head coach? So if I ever encounter something similar, I'm better prepared. I'm not sure any coach in the country was prepared to deal with how the season went last year."
Charlotte has vital players returning, such as Jahmir Young, Marvin Cannon and Jared Garcia, who all played valuable minutes last season. They have also added key pieces such as Clyde Trapp Jr. and Austin Butler from the transfer portal.
Returners
Junior guard Jahmir Young has been a major contributor for the Niners, leading the team in points each of the last two seasons, holding the leadership mantle of the team.
Sophomore forward Jared Garcia last season didn't get a ton of time on the court averaging 10 minutes per game in his 21 games played, but when he was on the court, he made his presence known on both sides of the court, making pivotal baskets and defensive plays.
"Just from last year, I'm bringing the things I learned. It was a big transition from high school to college, so I just have to build off of last year," said Garcia. "Keep learning and growing. We have a lot of older guys, so I learn from them. Anything they tell me I put in my head immediately."
The team's X-factor, according to Sanchez, is Redshirt Senior guard Marvin Cannon. The Coach expects him to make significant strides this season and be the difference-maker for the team on the defensive side of the ball.
"I think that Marvin Cannon has really stepped up on the defensive side of the floor with his energy and his enthusiasm on the defensive side," said Sanchez.
Transfers
The transfer portal has been a controversial topic in collegiate basketball, but the 49ers can't complain because they utilized it to their advantage this off-season.
"For us, it was great we got to upgrade our talent and add some pieces that were needed," said Sac. In the past, some of the guys we brought would have to sit out and wait a year until they could play. Right now, I think it's one of those that you have to go with. You know, am I for or against it? I'm for the student-athletes, so if the student-athletes feel it's what they want, then I'm for it," said Sanchez.
Charlotte brought in Holy Cross star guard Austin Butler, a four-year starter averaging 12.1 points per game on 44% shooting with 5.2 rebounds per game in his career there.
The other primary transfer expected to get significant playing time is Clemson transfer Senior guard Clyde Trapp Jr. He is expected to make up the other half of the Niners backcourt duo with Young.
"They enjoy playing for and with each other. They also challenge each other in practice when they compete against each other every day. I think it's a really good combination," said Sanchez.
The Niners also added valuable experience with forward Robert Braswell IV, part of Syracuse Sweet 16 run in the NCAA tournament last year, guard Musa Jallow from Ohio State and forward Perry Francois from Texas A&M.
Expectations
In his fourth year as head coach, Sanchez hopes to utilize the lessons learned to mesh together a successful Niner team that can put the program back on the map.
"I really like our team. I think that the staff did a really good job of combining some of the young and inexperienced with some maturity and some experience. They seem to be gelling well together. I think when you have so many new faces, that's the key. How do they bond? How do they connect? I think that's the one piece that has been a pleasant surprise," said Sanchez.
According to Sanchez, he has a selfless team that wants to win for each other, which is a sign they have the proper pieces to make the best of the Princeton-style offense that Sanchez runs.
"We have a great team, and everybody works tremendously hard and the coaches even harder. I think that everybody has that will to get better and is willing to compete every day," said Cannon.
Return to normal
Charlotte is excited to see a return to normal with fans being allowed back in the arena to cheer on the 49ers.
"I don't know if I can ever say I want to play in an empty venue again," said Sanchez. "The energy in the building in a basketball game whether you are on the road or at home is such an important part of the game just from an emotional standpoint. I'm excited to have fans back in the building."
The players are also excited to be able to play in front of fans instead of empty seats.
"Fans give us a tremendous boost, and I think without them, it's tough. I think it's going to be an exciting atmosphere… I'm pretty sure it will be electrifying," said Cannon.
"I believe it will be electrifying. It will definitely be different from last year since we didn't have any fans, so it will definitely be an energy boost," Garcia added.
Charlotte will open up at home in front of the crowd at Halton Arena hosting Monmouth on Nov. 9th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.