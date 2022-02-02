Concord native sophomore guard Jackson Threadgill has seen a surge in his play since the turn of the new year, thriving in his expanded role with the Charlotte 49ers.
After a freshman season where Threadgill could get his feet wet, he has seen an uptick in minutes for the 49ers.
"I believe confidence comes from spending time in the gym. When people say that coaches give players confidence, I'm not a big believer in that. I do believe that your confidence comes from the work you put in. Jackson is a worker," said head coach Ron Sanchez.
High school heroics
Before coming to Charlotte, Threadgill had strong success in high school. In his senior year, he led Davidson Day to a 30-1 record on their way to the 2020 NCISAA 2A State championship. In the championship game, Threadgill poured in 30 points to take home the victory.
His strong high school play got him strong recognition, and he was named to the All-State second-team for both Hoopsen and the Charlotte Observer. He also won Davidson Day Male Athlete of the Year.
His strong performance got him offers from several schools, most notably the Georgia Bulldogs.
What drew him into Charlotte
Despite other offers, Threadgill chose to go to Charlotte and join Coach Sanchez's program. He felt he could be on the ground floor of the program they are building.
"The relationship I built with the coaching staff, trust in their vision for me and the program. I think we can still do some big things," said Threadgill.
49ers workhorse
Threadgill is known amongst the team for the hard work he puts in, earning praise from Coach Sanchez. He is always spotted as one of the first people out in pregame shootarounds, getting his shots in to warm up.
His hard work in the gym paid off, winning him the Hayward Grubstake Award, which is awarded to one player a year on the team that exemplifies the hard work, dedication and effort that the 49ers program wants to instill in their culture.
But he knows he still has to know his body's limits, especially with the recent short stretch of five games in nine days.
"Not doing too much extra. Being smart with the extra work we put in," said Threadgill.
Recent surge
Charlotte has had to play many games in a quick stretch after the 49ers' layoff from December 22 to January 13 due to COVID-19 protocols. This opened a vital role for Threadgill, which he has taken and ran with.
"As far as for Jackson, I think what you are seeing is him no longer being a freshman. Having been in those environments, having played against some decent competition," said Sanchez.
On the first game back from the layoff, he went off a career-high 15 points against UTEP and has had three double-digit performances in the seven games played in 2022. Opening up the new year with back-to-back strong victories.
Threadgill seems to be a different, more confident player coming out of the new year.
"I think it's a mentality thing. Just being aggressive, being confident and trusting in the work I put in," said Threadgill.
Hometown Hero
For Threadgill, having grown up right outside of the Charlotte area, getting to play in his hometown and having a strong support system from the community around him is everything.
"It's amazing. I'm always getting asked for tickets from everybody around. But it's cool always having that support from my family, my friends, and just local people that have watched me grow up," said Threadgill.
The community around Charlotte influenced his decision to come here, and the community and family Charlotte has created influenced him to join the 49ers and has allowed him to succeed in the green and gold.
"Just the community atmosphere from people that are here or people that are going to come here. I just feel like it's a family atmosphere. I think that's the biggest thing to be a Charlotte 49er," said Threadgill.
Threadgill will be an important asset for Charlotte as the team continues to find its identity as the homestretch of the season approaches. Charlotte sits at 11-8 overall and 4-3 in Conference USA play.
