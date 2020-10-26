The bulk of Charlotte's men's and women's basketball 2020-21 games has been announced. The teams' Conference USA games were announced on Oct. 26 with news on non-conference games coming at a later date.
The regular-season schedule follows the Conference USA's health and safety model format. Both the women's and men's teams will play 18 C-USA games and nine different opponents. Teams will have two games a week, one on Thursday and the other on Saturday.
The conference season will start on Dec. 31 as the teams take on Western Kentucky. The men's team will play at home, while the women's team will play at WKU.
The men's team will host Western Kentucky, UAB, Florida International, Old Dominion, and UTSA. The women's team will host Marshall, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, and UTEP.
Men's head coach Ron Sanchez gave the new format praise.
“Conference USA is again thinking outside the box,” said Sanchez in a press release. “The league has taken into consideration the health and safety of the players and coaching staffs during the COVID pandemic with the schedule. We are excited and looking forward to Conference USA play.”
Charlotte's women's head coach Cara Consuegra also had high praise for C-USA.
“I fully support the decision to adopt the Health and Safety schedule for the upcoming Conference USA basketball season,” said Consuegra. “We have a responsibility to put our players and teams in the best position to play this season while keeping everyone as safe as possible. I believe this scheduling model does just that.”
To make time for games that might not be played due to COVID-19, the final week of the regular season (Mar. 4-6) will be a time to make up those previous postponed games. The C-USA league championship will be March 10-13 and the top-12 teams in the league will participate.
For Charlotte home games, there is still no set plan on how many people will be able to attend. Attendance protocols will be dependent on state and local guidelines at the time.
The NCAA basketball season starts on Nov. 25. The Charlotte 49er women's team has started practice for the season, while the men's team had activities halted due to a COVID-19 cluster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.