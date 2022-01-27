The Niners finished off a rough road stretch with a win over Rice to snap a two-game losing streak before returning home to face Old Dominion. Charlotte has struggled with ODU in the past, losing eight of their last nine matchups.
Fans got to see the action from inside Halton Arena for the first time since Dec. 22, when the Niners took down Western Carolina.
The 49ers battled throughout and edged the Monarchs 71-67 for their second win in a row.
"In my opinion, without them [fans], we don't win today," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez following the win. "I think that's how important they are, that's how much they mean to us, that's how much we feed off of our fans. When they are in this building, it makes a huge difference. We are so thankful that our students showed up and our supporters showed up."
This home win marks six straight home victories for Charlotte. This is their longest home win streak since winning nine consecutive in 2019-20, en route to 13 home victories, a total that still stands as the most wins inside Halton in a single season.
First Half
The Niners started with momentum, quickly racing out to a 7-3 lead in three minutes. Then, ODU took over and controlled the Niners for the rest of the half. ODU scored 16 unanswered points before Braswell made a three to finally end the scoring run.
Charlotte missed all 10 of their shot attempts in those eight and a half minutes. ODU then scored two more jumpers to take their biggest lead of the game with a 13 point deficit with 7:19 remaining in the half. However, ODU narrowed the deficit nearing the end of the half, and Jahmir Young beat the halftime buzzer from three to end the half at 33-26.
Second Half
With the start of the second half, things didn't change much. ODU held their lead for a while, and with 15:43 remaining in the half, they led by eight. From there, a spark was ignited in the Niners, and it was a whole different game from there.
Three minutes later, the Niners were only down by two. Jackson Threadgill drained a game-tying three and followed it up with a short jumper to give the Niners their first lead in nearly 30 minutes of playtime.
With 9:02 remaining in the half, Young followed up his three by finishing a layup through contact for an and-one. He drained the free throw and gave the Niners their most significant lead of the night so far, with five. Charlotte continued to pull away, and some fancy work in the paint from Khalifa gave the Niners a 10 point lead to cap off an 11-0 run.
ODU fought their way back into the game, and thanks to an 8-0 run, they found themselves just down by one with 2:47 remaining. Threadgill again came through when the Niners needed it most, draining both of his free throws to extend the Niner lead back up to three.
With 22 seconds left, following a good free throw from Trapp, Charlotte was up by just two, and fans were on the edge of their seats. ODU attempted an inbound alley-oop to tie the game, but it was broken up by Austin Butler and stolen by Musa Jallow, who made both of his free throws to seal the game. The Niners won 71-67.
"For us to be successful, it is going to have to be on that side [defense]," said Sanchez. "This is another game where we had to win on the defensive end. We had to get a defensive stop to come up with a victory. I'm hoping that this continues to encourage them to understand the value that they can."
Key Players
With a 21 point performance, not to mention four rebounds, two assists and a steal, it is no surprise that Jahmir Young was key to the Niner victory. Young didn't find the bottom of the basket until about 15 minutes into the game, and he had a below-average first half shooting 3/7 from the field. He really put in work in the second half.
In the second half, he shot 4-5 from the field, 2-2 from three and 3-3 from the line. Not to mention he came through in crucial points of the game. He is one of two players in C-USA with double-digit points in every game of the season thus far.
Austin Butler and Aly Khalifa each scored in the triple digits and came through in key moments of the game. Butler also had two steals, while Khalifa had two blocks.
Next Up
Charlotte will turn around and face ODU again this Saturday, away from home. Tip-off is at 7 p.m., and the game can be watched on ESPN+.
