Charlotte's Aly Khalifa has been a standout player at the center position for the team this season. His journey to Charlotte has been the culmination of his dream to play at the next level. Khalifa has finally found his place in 49er green.
"It means the world to me, like a dream come true. It feels like home here already. It's only been a year and a half; I love it," said Khalifa.
The Alexandra, Egypt native, trained at the NBA Global Academy in Australia before joining the Charlotte 49ers basketball program in 2020. At Charlotte, Khalifa has found a home and has created a familial bond with his teammates.
"I feel like it's home here," said Khalifa. "Regin Larson, Jackson [Threadgill], Jared [Garcia] all helped me get through a lot, and Anzac Rissetto last year helped me too. The whole team helped a bit."
Representing the Egyptian National Team:
Khalifa played for the U17 Egyptian National Team, where he was a captain and competed in the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and averaged 12.7 points and eight rebounds. His best performance came against Canada, where he recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds. Khalifa reflected on the pride he felt when playing for his home country.
"It was great; it was a dream come true. I never expected to play for my country," said Khalifa. "I got selected to go to a camp for the under 19s when I was little when I was 14 or 13, but I never expected to make the team. And to be one of the main guys to be a captain of the team was great; it was an amazing experience."
NBA Global Academy Standout:
His performance with the Egyptian National Team earned him an invitation to train at the NBA global academy in Australia. Khalifa grew his game with what he calls the "best youth program in the world."
At the NBA global academy in Australia, Khalifa got to play alongside elite talents such as Oklahoma City Thunder rookie standout Josh Giddey and Davidson's star Hyunjung Lee to develop his game. Earlier this season, Khalifa had his best game of the season against Lee and the Wildcats, recording 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.
The NBA Global Academy wasn't just vital to helping Khalifa on the court, but it also helped him tremendously off the court, helping him learn English. Khalifa accredits his success to his time at the academy.
"It was really good. I learned a lot. Without the NBA global academy, I wouldn't be here today. On and off the court, I learned a lot," said Khalifa.
Taking the step to Charlotte:
Khalifa played a significant role in leading his academy team to back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. He decided to take the next step by committing to Charlotte to play for the 49ers.
Khalifa redshirted his first season, but he took strides academically while adjusting to the college atmosphere. Charlotte's coaching staff was understanding of this and knew that a player of Khalifa's talent level was worth waiting through the redshirt season.
"I got a couple of offers," said Khalifa. "I feel like Charlotte's Coach Sanchez and Coach Fearne, they convinced me to come here because they accepted that I needed a year to prepare, to be able to play."
The wait has paid off as Khalifa has been a significant contributor to the team's success. Khalifa is currently averaging seven points, 3.1 rebounds and assists.
Expectations for the remainder of the year:
There are a lot of external high expectations for Khalifa this season, but that isn't his primary focus, as he wants to focus on the team playing the best they can, and the accolades will come later.
"People want me to win freshman of the year, but I don't think about stuff like that," said Khalifa. "I just want to win. I want to make it far with the team. If we have success as a team, the personal stuff will come after."
Khalifa has many goals for the season going forward. He feels that adopting the team-first mentality that Sanchez preaches is vital for the squad.
"We have got to be good and keep marching forward as coach says," said Khalifa. "I think we are gonna make it. We get better every day. We are going to get some wins and hopefully win the conference championship and make the NCAA tournament this year."
The ceiling is high for Khalifa, and he is excited for the challenges to come. His journey has been unique, and he continues to grow on and off the court. Keep an eye on number 15 for the remainder of the year.
