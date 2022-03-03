The Charlotte men's basketball team defeated the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 60-56 on Wednesday, March 2, in Halton Arena. The 49ers improve to 16-13 overall and 9-8 in conference play with the win.
MTSU came into this game with the best record in the Conference USA (C-USA) East, with a 13-3 conference record, but the 49ers battled hard and took down one of the better teams in the C-USA.
Here are five takeaways from the win:
1. Jahmir Young continues his historic season:
For what's mostly been an up-and-down season for the 49ers, Jahmir Young has remained the one player Ron Sanchez and the Charlotte coaching staff can count on. Young is having a career year in every major statistical category, which carried over to Wednesday night's game against the Blue Raiders.
The standout Junior contributed sixteen points while also leading the 49ers in rebounds and assists with eleven and three. On top of Young's impressive stat line, the guard also nailed two free throws to seal it in a crucial part of the game.
Young, the only player in the C-USA with double-digit points in every game this season, also holds the 17th spot on the 49ers all-time scoring list. If Charlotte has any chance of making a run in March, they're going to need more of Young's heroics.
2. Charlotte's perimeter defense needs improvement:
One of Charlotte's weaknesses all season long has been their perimeter defense. The 49ers allow their opponents to make 36.5% of their three-point attempts, which places 314 out of 358 in the country. The Blue Raiders shot 37% on Wednesday night, just above the average the 49ers allow per game.
As we enter the heart of basketball season, Charlotte must improve their defense if they look to have a Cinderella story in March.
3. 49ers free throw shooting is tremendous:
If there's been a bright spot this year for Charlotte, it's been their ability to knock down free throws at a high rate. The 49ers are seventh in the country in free throw percentage, at a stellar 78.95%. Charlotte shot 19/54 from the floor and 3/20 from behind the arc; capitalizing at the line was critical.
The 49ers hit 19/22 free throws, including important ones down the stretch from Austin Butler and Young to ice the game.
4. This is Charlotte's biggest win of the season:
The 49ers have been very close to signature wins throughout their 2021-2022 campaign but haven't closed the deal. In December, Charlotte lost on a buzzer-beater to Wake Forest, who remains one of the best teams in the ACC. In mid-January, the 49ers got outscored by twelve in the second half by North Texas, who is first place in the C-USA.
Charlotte blew a late second-half lead to Louisiana Tech in an 82-77 loss in February. Despite their struggles to close out top opponents this season, the 49ers stayed locked in against the Blue Raiders and pulled off the victory.
5. The 49ers can make noise in the C-USA tournament
During the C-USA Tournament, Charlotte will have a chance to fight for its postseason aspirations in Frisco, TX. If the 49ers can find a way to run the table, they will be granted an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
Although this will be a significant task for Charlotte, the team has enough talent to win a couple of games and make things interesting as the 49ers have competed with top teams in the C-USA. This win against Middle Tennessee provides the team with the confidence before heading into this critical stretch of games.
Up Next:
The 49ers will be back in action in their last regular-season game of the season on Saturday, March 5, at 3 p.m. The 49ers will travel to Hattiesburg, MS, to face off against Southern Mississippi.
The Golden Eagles currently sit 6-24 overall with a 1-16 C-USA record. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.