The college basketball season begins tomorrow, Nov. 25 and there are plenty of things to get excited about with the return of basketball for the Charlotte 49ers.
Here are five things to know before the season starts. Charlotte's women's basketball team will kick off the season on Nov. 25 at App State. The men's team will begin their season at home against Belmont Abbey on Nov. 30.
The freshman classes
While there will be familiar faces that are returning for Charlotte this upcoming season, there is also a fair share of new faces that will begin their journey as a 49er this season. Looking at the men’s team, six players from last season are gone after half of them graduated and the other half transferred.
Nevertheless, head coach Ron Sanchez shines in recruitment as Charlotte signed the top-ranked recruiting class in the Conference USA for the second consecutive year. This freshman class will be led by Aly Khalifa and Jared Garcia, who are poised to make an impact this upcoming season.
For the women’s team, losing the leading scorer in Jade Phillips would typically be a difficult task to fix. Despite losing Phillips, head coach Cara Consuegra brings in a talented freshman class in Jacee Busick and Molina Williams. Also playing her first collegiate season is Dazia Lawrence, who redshirted last season and is expected to receive significant playing time. The ability for these freshmen to contribute as early as possible will be crucial to the team’s success and growth this season.
MBB: The continued improvement of Jahmir Young
Charlotte will be missing three of the top five scorers from last season in Drew Edwards, Malik Martin and Amidou Bamba. Despite losing these three players, the 49ers retained two players that played a huge role in the success of last season: Jahmir Young and Jordan Shepherd.
Jahmir Young had a sensational freshman season for the 49ers this past season. His performance last year consisted of 12.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 2.8 APG, which gave him the honors of C-USA Freshman of the Year and third-team All-Conference USA. This young star has a lot of upside with the potential to become one of the great players in the Conference USA this season.
WBB: Consuegra is on track to become the winningest coach in Charlotte history
Head Coach Cara Consuegra will enter her 10th season as the women’s basketball coach and has accumulated many winning seasons over the past decade. In her first nine seasons, she has a coaching record of 165-113 (.594). Consuegra is 10 wins shy of tying the record for the most wins in Charlotte basketball history, which is a very attainable goal this season since the team has finished with a winning record three of the past five seasons. Barring any setbacks or cancellations in the unforeseeable future, look for Coach Consuegra to break the wins record during conference play this basketball season.
MBB: Charlotte looks to reclaim the Hornets’ Nest trophy
One of the greatest and longest rivalries in Charlotte basketball is the yearly tradition of playing Davidson as both campuses are only separated by about 20 miles. The recent history of this game has mostly been dominated by Davidson, who won the battle six straight times starting in the 2013-14 season. However, last season, the 49ers defended home court and defeated the Wildcats 71-58 for the first time in seven years and the first time in the Ron Sanchez coaching era. This time around, Charlotte will travel to Davidson to defend the trophy and will look to get back-to-back wins in the rivalry game.
In-Conference play will be different this season:
One of the many challenges that come with the year 2020 is the difficulty of creating a schedule that works for other teams and providing a safe environment for the players and coaches.
Unlike previous seasons, the C-USA schedule will consist of two game series' each weekend between in-conference opponents in order to play enough games and limit travel time. Both the men’s and women’s teams begin conference play on Jan. 1 with a series against Western Kentucky. The only exception to this new system is during the second week of February when Charlotte and Old Dominion play each other at home and on the road.
Games will be cancelled
Unfortunately, this is 2020 in a nutshell. The college basketball season hasn’t even started yet and games are already getting cancelled across the country. Charlotte was set to play in the Volunteer Classic against Tennessee and VCU to open the season but both games have already been cancelled due to COVID-19. The basketball season may end up like the football season where games are up in question all the time and may be cancelled or postponed the day before the game. It’s best to just appreciate every game that happens and hope Charlotte plays at least 20 games by the end of it all.
