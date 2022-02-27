A victory for Charlotte's men's basketball team would have put Charlotte ahead of Florida Atlantic in C-USA West, but instead, they dropped to fourth.
The Owls outlasted the 49ers 74-69 in Halton Arena.
Charlotte now sits at 15-13 with just two games left in the regular season. The Niners have just one more home game remaining which will come against Middle Tennessee.
It was senior night for Austin Butler, Marvin Cannon, Perry Francois, Clyde Trapp and Luka Vasic. These five totaled 29 points tonight, half of which came from Trapp.
"These players didn't have an opportunity to have a senior day in previous years due to the COVID situation," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "It was great to see them in front of their family, friends and our fans and being appreciated for their contribution to our program."
How It Happened:
Charlotte was playing catch-up most of the first half. They opened up the game with the first bucket, but less than a minute later, FAU gained the lead and held it for the majority of the half.
FAU's largest lead was a seven-point lead with 07:48 remaining in the half following an eight-point lead. FAU led 12:58 minutes of the half, over seven times as much as Charlotte's 1:48 with the lead. Young had two baskets in the last 1:04 of the half to give the Niners the 34-32 lead at the half.
The second half was a much different story than the first. Where Charlotte led for just 1:48 in the first half, in the second, they led for 7:43 minutes. They held their lead in the second for a while, even leading by as many as nine points.
FAU finally tied the game back up with 12:33 remaining. From there, it was a back and forth game for a while. In the last 10 minutes of the match, Charlotte was back to playing catch up, but every time they scored, it seemed FAU was ready to answer back. Eventually, FAU closed out the 74-69 victory.
Why Charlotte Lost
What was likely the biggest part of the loss was Charlotte's clear inability to get rebounds at the end of the game. Down the stretch, they would get the buckets they needed, but when they did manage to stop FAU, they would get the offensive board and convert on the second chance bucket.
In the last 13 minutes of the game, FAU outrebounded Charlotte 16-1. 11 of those 16 rebounds for FAU came from the offensive end.
"A lack of rebounding down the stretch definitely cost us," said Ron Sanchez. "Part of that was Aly picked up a couple of fouls. We really had to go deeper into our bench; some of the minutes guys were playing, I think fatigue played a little role in that. It's a very good offensive team. They completely outrebounded us today."
Key Players
Jahmir Young led the 49ers in points with 26, making this his 17th game with 20+ points and continuing his streak of double-digit games, and he still remains the only C-USA player to both play and score double-digits in every game this season. He also had two steals and a block.
Clyde Trapp also had double-digit points with 12, including a huge posterizer dunk at the end of the game.
Marvin Cannon showed off for senior day. He only had four points, all coming from free throws, but he dominated on the defensive end. He had three highlight-reel blocks and two steals. He also had five boards in the game.
What's Next?
Next up for the Niners will be Middle Tennessee for Charlotte's final home game of the season. The game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
These two teams have met 14 times. Charlotte only emerged victorious twice and only once since their first matchup back in 1987. Middle Tennessee is first in western C-USA with a conference record of 13-3.
