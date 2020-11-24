While writing this year’s basketball preview, some of the Niner Times Sports staff pondered what they are looking forward to most this year as basketball is finally back. This year will be different. Stands will no longer be packed and games might be cancelled. Nonetheless, we finally get to watch both the women’s and men’s basketball teams compete for a Conference USA championship and maybe even more. Here is what NT Sports staff writers are looking forward to this basketball season:
Bradley Cole, Sports Editor:
When it comes to Charlotte 49ers sports, there hasn’t been much to watch. Except for football and cross country, all of the fall sports were moved to the spring season. There have been some cancellations on that end, too. It will be nice to have a couple games to look forward to each week from both the women’s and men’s basketball teams. I can’t wait to see Charlotte play against Tennessee in their first game as that would be a huge win for the program. And I can’t wait for the women’s team to play at UNC-Chapel Hill, which could be another big win for the program. Things are going to be different, but a small sense of normalcy will return when the first ball swishes through the net on Nov. 25.
Miles Ruder, Asst. Sports Editor:
Honestly, I’m just looking forward to college basketball being back on. Last season ended so abruptly and everything shut down right before March Madness which really bummed me out because that’s one of my favorite times of the year. I can’t wait to watch Charlotte basketball this year especially with all the new players coming in for both the men’s and women’s teams. I probably won’t be able to attend every game because of COVID-19 regulations but I’m still very much looking forward to the season and all the exciting players who are returning as well.
Lanese Dell, Staff Writer:
With basketball being right around the corner, I’m looking forward to the feeling that you get when you watch your school’s team play. I watch a variety of sports for both college and professional but the feeling is different when you get to see your school team play. My first game that I watched after transferring to Charlotte was a basketball game and it was an amazing experience. I miss it and I want to be able to have that experience at least one more time before I graduate this semester.
Bryson Foster, Staff Writer:
I am excited for many things this coming basketball season. It will be refreshing to have a new sport to cover and be able to report about. These teams took so many great strides last year and it will be great to see what they do this year. It will be fun to see how the team and players have grown through these tough times. There is so much to be hopeful about and it will be great to have that spotlight back on our basketball program.
Cameron Williams, Staff Writer:
I am looking forward to seeing the development of the team from last year. I think Jahmir Young will have an awesome season and really take a leadership role this season. It will be interesting to see how the season goes with the new format. Hopefully there are not many cancellations due to COVID-19. I am looking forward to the teams having another shot at the C-USA Championship. There has not been much going on other than football, so it will be nice to be able to write about a different sport as well.
